TVAndMovies

Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon, And Kyra Sedgwick Will Have You Snort-Laughing Over These Insane "Blowin' In The Wind" Lyrics

♫How many rows must a minivan have, before it's a regular van?♫

Posted on
Ali Velez
Ali Velez
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon was joined by Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick for a hilarious "first draft" of "Blowin' in the Wind" as sung by the classic folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary.

View this video on YouTube
NBC / Via youtube.com

The song started out pretty legit, with the well-known opening line.

NBC / Via youtube.com

And then we got into the rough first draft lyrics.

NBC / Via youtube.com

Ah, yes. The age-old philosophical question.

NBC / Via youtube.com

I think we've all wondered this.

NBC / Via youtube.com

This is when things started to get a little weird.

NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com

There are a bunch of albums, tbh.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC / Via youtube.com

Yup. Yes, can definitely see why these lyrics never made the final draft.

NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com

You made it weird, PETER.

The final verse is where the lyrics literally started to go off the rails.

♫The answer my friend, is 2:00 p.m., the answer is 2:00 p.m.♫
NBC / Via youtube.com

♫The answer my friend, is 2:00 p.m., the answer is 2:00 p.m.♫

