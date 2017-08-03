Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

The Names Of The New "American Horror Story: Cult" Characters Have Been Revealed

Posters on the AHS website reveal the names of five characters for the upcoming season, and it's as creepy as you'd imagine.

Posted on
Ali Velez
Ali Velez
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

Fans of American Horror Story should run, not walk, to the show's website, where they can play a cryptic game to unlock the new character posters for Season 7.

ahscult.com

For those of you who are too lazy and impatient — don't you worry, we've got your back. Here's Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton.

FX / Via ahscult.com

Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards

FX / Via ahscult.com

Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson

FX / Via ahscult.com

Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent

FX / Via ahscult.com

And Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels

FX / Via ahscult.com

Are you ready to be creeped the fuck out?

FX / Via ahscult.com

The Confirmed Cast Of "American Horror Story: Cult" Is Fucking Fantastic

https://www.buzzfeed.com/jonmichaelpoff/american-horror-story-cult-cast?utm_term=.idaL7qWQz4#.brED2Lmz9N

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss