The Names Of The New "American Horror Story: Cult" Characters Have Been Revealed

Fans of American Horror Story should run, not walk, to the show's website, where they can play a cryptic game to unlock the new character posters for Season 7.
For those of you who are too lazy and impatient — don't you worry, we've got your back. Here's Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton.
Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards
Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson
Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent
And Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels
Are you ready to be creeped the fuck out?
The Confirmed Cast Of "American Horror Story: Cult" Is Fucking Fantastic
