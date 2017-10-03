People Are Going Nuts Over This Quirky "Jeopardy" Champion

Meet Austin Rogers, the current Jeopardy champion, who has already racked up an impressive five-day total of $188,700 in winnings.
Austin is not only CRUSHING the game, he's also having a great time doing it.
He's fearless with his Daily Double wagers.
FEAR. LESS.
And it seems to be paying off! He's already made almost $200k in just five days and chances are, he's gonna be around for a while.
And he's definitely getting some attention on Twitter.
He's even inspired a hashtag, #austinonjeopardy.
People have a lot of opinions on Austin's whole vibe.
And though there is definitely a lot of love for him...
...not everybody is sold on his charms.
But that doesn't takeaway from those who want to see Austin on Jeopardy — in any capacity — forever.
Final Jeopardy: Team Austin?
