People Are Going Nuts Over This Quirky "Jeopardy" Champion

"This Jeopardy contestant is definitely the love child of every male indie band lead singer. Ever."

Ali Velez
Meet Austin Rogers, the current Jeopardy champion, who has already racked up an impressive five-day total of $188,700 in winnings.

Austin is not only CRUSHING the game, he's also having a great time doing it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
He's fearless with his Daily Double wagers.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FEAR. LESS.

And it seems to be paying off! He's already made almost $200k in just five days and chances are, he's gonna be around for a while.

And he's definitely getting some attention on Twitter.

He's even inspired a hashtag, #austinonjeopardy.

People have a lot of opinions on Austin's whole vibe.

And though there is definitely a lot of love for him...

...not everybody is sold on his charms.

But that doesn't takeaway from those who want to see Austin on Jeopardy — in any capacity — forever.

