Celebrity

Justin Timberlake Is Executive Producing A New Game Show Called "Spin The Wheel" For Fox

Dax Shepard will be hosting the show.

Ali Velez
Justin Timberlake is a man of many talents: Singing, dancing, acting, being a perfect SNL host — to name a few.

And now he's adding another title to his resume: Game Show Producer!

Justin will serve as the executive producer for a new game show on FOX, called Spin the Wheel. The show will be hosted by Dax Shepard.

Justin is actually a co-creator of the show, along with Andrew Glassman, executive producer and developer of NBC's The Wall.

The game will center around contestants trying to win huge cash prizes based on a giant, unpredictable spinning wheel.

Contestants will face off with a massive 40-foot wheel holding large sums of money in it's rotation. Players will answer trivia questions with major consequences. Correct answers will add more money to the wheel's wedges in a carefully chosen location, but each incorrect answer adds wedges that could bring their total back to nothing.

According to FOX, the show will offer one of the biggest prizes in game show history — the chance to win up to $20 million in a single episode.

Dax Shepard is already looking forward to helping good people win crazy amounts of money.

He said, “I can’t think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people. It’s my chance to finally be Willy Wonka.”

Okay, so where can I sign up to be a contestant?

