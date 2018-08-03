Justin Timberlake Is Executive Producing A New Game Show Called "Spin The Wheel" For Fox

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Justin Timberlake is a man of many talents: Singing, dancing, acting, being a perfect SNL host — to name a few. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin And now he's adding another title to his resume: Game Show Producer! Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link NBC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Justin will serve as the executive producer for a new game show on FOX, called Spin the Wheel. The show will be hosted by Dax Shepard. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Justin is actually a co-creator of the show, along with Andrew Glassman, executive producer and developer of NBC's The Wall. The game will center around contestants trying to win huge cash prizes based on a giant, unpredictable spinning wheel. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Nickelodeon Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Contestants will face off with a massive 40-foot wheel holding large sums of money in it's rotation. Players will answer trivia questions with major consequences. Correct answers will add more money to the wheel's wedges in a carefully chosen location, but each incorrect answer adds wedges that could bring their total back to nothing. Advertisement According to FOX, the show will offer one of the biggest prizes in game show history — the chance to win up to $20 million in a single episode. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link FOX Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Dax Shepard is already looking forward to helping good people win crazy amounts of money. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Twitter: @daxshepard Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin He said, “I can’t think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people. It’s my chance to finally be Willy Wonka.” Okay, so where can I sign up to be a contestant? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Nickelodeon Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link More BuzzFeed Reviews More BuzzFeed Reviews View Comments