Here's What Happened When I Got To Live My Dream Of Being A Soap Star For A Day

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Fun story: When I was in first grade, my teacher noticed I'd been asking to go home early a lot and got concerned, so she asked my mom if I was ok. My mom sat me down and asked why I didn't want to be in school — was there someone or something I was afraid of?

I finally confessed to my mom, "I just want to stay home and eat grilled cheese sandwiches and watch Days of Our Lives with you." True story.