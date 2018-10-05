 back to top
Here's What Happened When I Got To Live My Dream Of Being A Soap Star For A Day

Like sands through the hourglass, so was the best day of my life.

Ali Velez
Ali Velez
Hi, my name is Ali, and I am addicted to Days of Our Lives.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

I have been watching the long-running daytime drama on NBC for as long as I can remember. I often say that I was born addicted because of my mother's addiction. She's an OG fan since the beginning!

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Fun story: When I was in first grade, my teacher noticed I'd been asking to go home early a lot and got concerned, so she asked my mom if I was ok. My mom sat me down and asked why I didn't want to be in school — was there someone or something I was afraid of?

I finally confessed to my mom, "I just want to stay home and eat grilled cheese sandwiches and watch Days of Our Lives with you." True story.

So when I was invited to do a set visit and experience a day in the life of a DOOL star, I calmly accepted as the ~serious journalist~ I am, and then basically spent the rest of the time until my day on set doing this:

FOX

And when I was told I was going to be shadowing the legendary Deidre Hall, I nearly fainted.

The day started very early, with a 6:30 a.m. set arrival time for me! Pulling up to my own reserved parking space gave me goosebumps.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Upon arrival, I was shown to my own private dressing room, where I would wait for my call to hair and makeup and try not to completely freak out with excitement.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

I was soon summoned to the hair and makeup room, where I met Deidre Hall aka Dr. Marlena Evans, and the Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup team.

NBC

Here I am getting my hair worked on by the magnificent Armando Licon, who also does Ms. Hall.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

The hair & makeup room experience was a dream come true. Other cast members soon filled the rest of the chairs and everyone treated me like a part of the family. We chatted about life, our kids (some of us), and whatever else was going on in the world. I even got to overhear some of the actors going over their lines, which was a BIG deal because the show shoots six months ahead of airing, so I was overhearing some major spoilers!

Next up, I was pulled out of the makeup chair to run over to wardrobe for my costume fitting. Costume designer Robert Bloore turned me into the daytime diva of my dreams!

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Soon, it was time to hit the stage. I want to take a moment to acknowledge what a big deal this was for me. As someone who has watched this show my entire life, I was about to cross that fourth wall and see behind the curtain.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

SHHHH. Professional journalist at work!

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Time for rehearsal. I sat and watched in awe as Deidre Hall (or "Dee" as everyone on set calls her!) and Drake Hogestyn aka silver fox John Black ran through a scene for the first time that they would be shooting later that day.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

I will shout this from the rooftops as often as I can: Daytime actors are some of the hardest working actors in the business. While most scripted shows shoot about 12-22 episodes a season, getting at least a full week to rehearse and shoot each episode — soap operas shoot hour-long episodes five days a week, all year round! All of this with very limited time to learn a new script (because theres' a new one EVERY DAY), and rehearse. I took this photo at 7:43 a.m. and I was already ready for a nap.

After rehearsal, it was time to "run lines." For me, this meant getting to spend some quality time with the fabulous Lauren Koslow — aka my patronus Kate Roberts — in her dressing room, and then doing a cozy interview with Dee.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

And no, I never got the courage to call her "Dee" in person, even though she was just about the sweetest person I've ever met.

Then it was a quick trip back to makeup for some touch ups by the incredibly talented Elizabeth Dahl.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

And just like that, it was time to shoot! She nailed this scene in one take. ICON.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Here's the part of the post where the very professional journalist confesses to holding back tears when I finally got to see the Brady Pub set. This set is a piece of television history and a longtime mainstay of Days of Our Lives.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Look, Mom! I'm behind the bar at the Brady Pub!!!!

Here's what the Brady Pub looks like on-screen. Luckily, nobody threw a drink at me.

NBC

There is literally no down time on set. Between shooting and rehearsing scenes, the actors also regularly shoot promos for local affiliates who air the show across the country.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

The action never stops. While some actors are rehearsing on one stage, others are shooting a pivotal scene on another.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

The spoilers were making my head explode, in the very best way.

Finally, after scenes had wrapped on some of the stages, I got the opportunity to geek out a bit. Here I am lounging around as a detective for the Salem PD.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Watch out, J.J., I'm coming for your job!

NBC

(And before any superfans @ me — I know J.J. is no longer on the police force!)

They say you haven't lived until you've died at Salem University Hospital.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed, NBC

And some characters have even died there more than once!

THIS IS WHAT PURE JOY LOOKS LIKE.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

I got to channel my inner evil DiMera.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

Fun fact: I now have a crystal decanter in my house because growing up, Days of Our Lives taught me that it was how rich, powerful people served drinks in their mansions.

NBC

And who doesn't want to live like the rich people on soap operas?

And naturally, I won an Emmy award for my efforts. All in a day's work.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

And just like that, the day was done. That's a wrap.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

I cannot begin to describe what a magical day this was for me, and how much it really cemented my view about how hard the cast and crew of a daytime drama work. I was there for one day, playing around and being silly, and I was exhausted by the end of it. And yet all of the people I interacted with, despite the high-pressure demands of the day, were so gracious, kind, and FUN to be around.

And when it was all over, I drove home, got into bed, and watched my favorite show.

Ali Velez / BuzzFeed

I never miss a day.

