Here's What Happened When I Got To Live My Dream Of Being A Soap Star For A Day

Hi, my name is Ali, and I am addicted to Days of Our Lives.
I have been watching the long-running daytime drama on NBC for as long as I can remember. I often say that I was born addicted because of my mother's addiction. She's an OG fan since the beginning!
So when I was invited to do a set visit and experience a day in the life of a DOOL star, I calmly accepted as the ~serious journalist~ I am, and then basically spent the rest of the time until my day on set doing this:
The day started very early, with a 6:30 a.m. set arrival time for me! Pulling up to my own reserved parking space gave me goosebumps.
Upon arrival, I was shown to my own private dressing room, where I would wait for my call to hair and makeup and try not to completely freak out with excitement.
I was soon summoned to the hair and makeup room, where I met Deidre Hall aka Dr. Marlena Evans, and the Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup team.
Here I am getting my hair worked on by the magnificent Armando Licon, who also does Ms. Hall.
Next up, I was pulled out of the makeup chair to run over to wardrobe for my costume fitting. Costume designer Robert Bloore turned me into the daytime diva of my dreams!
Soon, it was time to hit the stage. I want to take a moment to acknowledge what a big deal this was for me. As someone who has watched this show my entire life, I was about to cross that fourth wall and see behind the curtain.
SHHHH. Professional journalist at work!
Time for rehearsal. I sat and watched in awe as Deidre Hall (or "Dee" as everyone on set calls her!) and Drake Hogestyn aka silver fox John Black ran through a scene for the first time that they would be shooting later that day.
After rehearsal, it was time to "run lines." For me, this meant getting to spend some quality time with the fabulous Lauren Koslow — aka my patronus Kate Roberts — in her dressing room, and then doing a cozy interview with Dee.
Then it was a quick trip back to makeup for some touch ups by the incredibly talented Elizabeth Dahl.
And just like that, it was time to shoot! She nailed this scene in one take. ICON.
Here's the part of the post where the very professional journalist confesses to holding back tears when I finally got to see the Brady Pub set. This set is a piece of television history and a longtime mainstay of Days of Our Lives.
Here's what the Brady Pub looks like on-screen. Luckily, nobody threw a drink at me.
There is literally no down time on set. Between shooting and rehearsing scenes, the actors also regularly shoot promos for local affiliates who air the show across the country.
The action never stops. While some actors are rehearsing on one stage, others are shooting a pivotal scene on another.
Finally, after scenes had wrapped on some of the stages, I got the opportunity to geek out a bit. Here I am lounging around as a detective for the Salem PD.
Watch out, J.J., I'm coming for your job!
They say you haven't lived until you've died at Salem University Hospital.
THIS IS WHAT PURE JOY LOOKS LIKE.
I got to channel my inner evil DiMera.
Fun fact: I now have a crystal decanter in my house because growing up, Days of Our Lives taught me that it was how rich, powerful people served drinks in their mansions.
And naturally, I won an Emmy award for my efforts. All in a day's work.
And just like that, the day was done. That's a wrap.
And when it was all over, I drove home, got into bed, and watched my favorite show.