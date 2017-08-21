16 Tweets For All The People Who DGAF About "Game Of Thrones"

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein don't personally follow sports but hope you all enjoyed the game of thrones 04:35 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Monkey D Loosie @inutfast When y'all tweeting about game of thrones and I log on 02:42 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. The Gay Burn Book @SouthernHomo Honestly the reason I never got into game of thrones is a friend told me it's all just boobs and doggy style and that's not my aesthetic 09:09 PM - 20 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Vicky Verky @verkyvicky @ShiyanPOLICE @KathleenEConway @ScyllaLopez @billyeichner Sounds like someone's favorite character got eaten by a b… https://t.co/gCvQmtxMhv 06:27 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. billy eichner @billyeichner I don't watch Game of Thrones but I'm happy you all have something to do. 02:40 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Claire Morley @morley_claire 1st time I tried to get into Game of Thrones I saw a brother finger his sister 06:22 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Claire Morley @morley_claire 2nd time I tried to get into Game of Thrones the killed a new born baby 06:22 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Claire Morley @morley_claire 3rd time I tried to get into Game of Thrones a zombie polar bear were killin people 06:23 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. omar @perfumeidiot when my timeline starts talking about game of thrones 04:46 AM - 19 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Lauralea Oliver @K9inSCENTive @katiefward I seriously thought you were talking about breakfast cereal. #idontwatchgot 04:30 AM - 08 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. j a c k s o n @headfallsoff i respect game of thrones commitment to bringing the experience of anime overtaking the manga and making up some bullshit to a wide audience 03:30 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Ayesha Kaleem @AyeshaKaleem12 my sister is crying over a death of some dragon in Game of Thrones, and shouting at me like I have killed it 😣 #GameOfThrones 04:04 PM - 16 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. adam ferrone @_rone So I gave Game of Thrones a shot last night. You guys just think anything with a British accent is good, huh? 12:34 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Jenna Jay Lange @JennaJayLange I (kind of) watched an episode of Game of Thrones and now I'm convinced people who watch it just hate themselves. 06:24 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. eli @escaloser every time i see my parents watching game of thrones it's just a bunch of cold people making dramatic speeches. what is The Appeal?? 06:23 PM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. ryan @_yeatez i can't wait until game of thrones is over so everyone who watches it can stop telling me to watch game of thrones 01:42 AM - 21 Aug 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments