TVAndMovies

16 Tweets For All The People Who DGAF About "Game Of Thrones"

You're not alone.

Ali Velez
Ali Velez
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

1.

don't personally follow sports but hope you all enjoyed the game of thrones
Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein

don't personally follow sports but hope you all enjoyed the game of thrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

When y'all tweeting about game of thrones and I log on
Monkey D Loosie @inutfast

When y'all tweeting about game of thrones and I log on

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Honestly the reason I never got into game of thrones is a friend told me it's all just boobs and doggy style and that's not my aesthetic
The Gay Burn Book @SouthernHomo

Honestly the reason I never got into game of thrones is a friend told me it's all just boobs and doggy style and that's not my aesthetic

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

@ShiyanPOLICE @KathleenEConway @ScyllaLopez @billyeichner Sounds like someone's favorite character got eaten by a b… https://t.co/gCvQmtxMhv
Vicky Verky @verkyvicky

@ShiyanPOLICE @KathleenEConway @ScyllaLopez @billyeichner Sounds like someone's favorite character got eaten by a b… https://t.co/gCvQmtxMhv

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

I don't watch Game of Thrones but I'm happy you all have something to do.
billy eichner @billyeichner

I don't watch Game of Thrones but I'm happy you all have something to do.

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

1st time I tried to get into Game of Thrones I saw a brother finger his sister
Claire Morley @morley_claire

1st time I tried to get into Game of Thrones I saw a brother finger his sister

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

2nd time I tried to get into Game of Thrones the killed a new born baby
Claire Morley @morley_claire

2nd time I tried to get into Game of Thrones the killed a new born baby

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

3rd time I tried to get into Game of Thrones a zombie polar bear were killin people
Claire Morley @morley_claire

3rd time I tried to get into Game of Thrones a zombie polar bear were killin people

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

when my timeline starts talking about game of thrones
omar @perfumeidiot

when my timeline starts talking about game of thrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

@katiefward I seriously thought you were talking about breakfast cereal. #idontwatchgot
Lauralea Oliver @K9inSCENTive

@katiefward I seriously thought you were talking about breakfast cereal. #idontwatchgot

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

i respect game of thrones commitment to bringing the experience of anime overtaking the manga and making up some bullshit to a wide audience
j a c k s o n @headfallsoff

i respect game of thrones commitment to bringing the experience of anime overtaking the manga and making up some bullshit to a wide audience

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

my sister is crying over a death of some dragon in Game of Thrones, and shouting at me like I have killed it 😣 #GameOfThrones
Ayesha Kaleem @AyeshaKaleem12

my sister is crying over a death of some dragon in Game of Thrones, and shouting at me like I have killed it 😣 #GameOfThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

So I gave Game of Thrones a shot last night. You guys just think anything with a British accent is good, huh?
adam ferrone @_rone

So I gave Game of Thrones a shot last night. You guys just think anything with a British accent is good, huh?

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

I (kind of) watched an episode of Game of Thrones and now I'm convinced people who watch it just hate themselves.
Jenna Jay Lange @JennaJayLange

I (kind of) watched an episode of Game of Thrones and now I'm convinced people who watch it just hate themselves.

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

every time i see my parents watching game of thrones it's just a bunch of cold people making dramatic speeches. what is The Appeal??
eli @escaloser

every time i see my parents watching game of thrones it's just a bunch of cold people making dramatic speeches. what is The Appeal??

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

i can't wait until game of thrones is over so everyone who watches it can stop telling me to watch game of thrones
ryan @_yeatez

i can't wait until game of thrones is over so everyone who watches it can stop telling me to watch game of thrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

