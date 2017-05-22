Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote So Go And Do It Quickly

Share On more Share On more

If you are planning to cast your vote on 8 June but haven't got around to registering to vote, time is running out.

The deadline to register is 11.59pm today (Monday 22 May) and you can do it all online.

All you need to do is go to this website and fill in your details.

You may also need your national insurance number, and your passport if you’re a British citizen living abroad.