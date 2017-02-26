6. Brown told BuzzFeed News she first found out she was HIV+ after taking a test during a school event. She was 14 at the time.

“Initially, I wanted to cry, I was so scared, I mean I was only 14,” she said. “I kept it a secret, and only told my aunt six months later, who confirmed that I got it from my parents.”

Both of her parents died from HIV but she did not learn this until she was diagnosed.

“I pushed the thought of me living with HIV to the back of my mind. I never thought about it, until four years later when I was 18 and I was deteriorating, I had these nasty sores on my neck and face, I went to the clinic to check if they could like give me an ointment to treat them, that was when they reminded me that I had tested positive for HIV, and that my health was deteriorating, I needed to start treatment.”