Music

The President Tweeted About Snoop Dogg’s Music Video Because Of Course He Did

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Alicia Melville-Smith
Alicia Melville-Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. So you know the rapper Snoop Dogg, right? Yesterday he released the music video for his new song.

2. If you can get past the many, many clowns and keep watching, there comes a moment when Snoop Dogg points a gun at a character based on President Donald Trump.

If you can get past the many, many clowns and keep watching, there comes a moment when Snoop Dogg points a gun at a character based on President Donald Trump.

View this image ›

YouTube / Via youtube.com

The music video is a satirical look at current events, with a Clown-in-Chief character called Ronald Klump at one point holding a press conference to announce the deportation of all dogs. Snoop Dogg later takes Klump hostage.

3. The clip has caused some controversy, with many saying Snoop Dogg should be more respectful of the office of president.

The clip has caused some controversy, with many saying Snoop Dogg should be more respectful of the office of president.

View this image ›

YouTube / Via youtube.com

Trump’s lawyer has called for an apology and said he was shocked by the video.

Michael Cohen told TMZ: “It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”

While Florida Senator Marco Rubio said the video was “unwise.” “If the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem,” he told TMZ.

4. Trump eventually tweeted about the video himself because that is what the president does now.

Trump eventually tweeted about the video himself because that is what the president does now.

View this image ›

Twitter / @realDonaldTrump / Via Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

5. Snoop Dogg, however, said he did not aim to cause controversy but was creating a song that was “real to the voice of the people who don’t have a voice.”

Snoop Dogg, however, said he did not aim to cause controversy but was creating a song that was "real to the voice of the people who don't have a voice."

View this image ›

YouTube / Via youtube.com

The rapper told Billboard: “When I be putting shit out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction. I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this fucking clown as president, and the shit that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

