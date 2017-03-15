The President Tweeted About Snoop Dogg’s Music Video Because Of Course He Did

3. The clip has caused some controversy, with many saying Snoop Dogg should be more respectful of the office of president.

Trump’s lawyer has called for an apology and said he was shocked by the video.

Michael Cohen told TMZ: “It’s totally disgraceful. Snoop owes the president an apology. There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him, because I thought he was better than that.”

While Florida Senator Marco Rubio said the video was “unwise.” “If the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem,” he told TMZ.