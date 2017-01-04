Protesters Clash Outside Court As Israeli Soldier Convicted In Death Of Palestinian Man

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a military court in Israel Wednesday to protest the manslaughter verdict that a soldier received for killing a Palestinian man.

Sgt. Elor Azaria was caught on camera fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker in the West Bank in March.

Azaria, 20, was charged with manslaughter following the incident and the case has polarized Israel since.

On Wednesday, military judge Col. Maya Heller convicted Azaria and said: “Azaria acted coldly and with calculation, took his time clearing people. This does not work with acting toward immediate danger.”

“The fact that the man on the ground was a terrorist does not justify a disproportionate response.”