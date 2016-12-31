Get Our News App
15 Super Weird Canadian Crime Stories From 2016
Death Row Prisoners’ Last Meals video
Parents Say Their Children’s Hatchimals Are…
If You Thought 2016 Was Full Of Celebrity Deaths,…
This Is What It Was Like At Two Russian Sites After…
Chicken Fajita Sliders
17 Times The Veronicas Nailed It In 2016
World

This Is How The World Is Celebrating 2017 (And The End Of Goddamn 2016)

So long, 2016! (This post will be updated as new countries celebrate the New Year).

Alicia Melville-Smith
Alicia Melville-Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia

View this image ›

Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty Images

In Sydney, the city’s Harbour Bridge and Opera House were once again the centerpieces of the annual fireworks display, as people watched on boats or on land.

Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images

Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images

 

View this image ›

Jason Reed / Reuters

4. Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand

View this image ›

Dave Rowland / Getty Images

New Zealanders watched some 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of fireworks explode around the SkyTower in Auckland at midnight.

Dave Rowland / Getty Images

Dave Rowland / Getty Images

 

6. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea

View this image ›

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

In Seoul, protesters turned New Year’s Eve into a political event holding a candle-lit rally calling for President Park Geun-Hye’s immediate departure from office.

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images

 

8. Bali, Indonesia

Bali, Indonesia

View this image ›

Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP / Getty Images

Dancers gathered on Saturday for a parade in Denpasar on the Indonesian Island of Bali.

View this image ›

Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP / Getty Images

This post will be updated as more countries celebrate the New Year.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
How A 6-Year-Old Got Locked On A Psych Ward

by Rosalind Adams

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing