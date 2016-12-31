This Is How The World Is Celebrating 2017 (And The End Of Goddamn 2016)
So long, 2016! (This post will be updated as new countries celebrate the New Year).
1. Sydney, Australia
In Sydney, the city’s Harbour Bridge and Opera House were once again the centerpieces of the annual fireworks display, as people watched on boats or on land.
4. Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealanders watched some 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of fireworks explode around the SkyTower in Auckland at midnight.
6. Seoul, South Korea
In Seoul, protesters turned New Year’s Eve into a political event holding a candle-lit rally calling for President Park Geun-Hye’s immediate departure from office.
8. Bali, Indonesia
Dancers gathered on Saturday for a parade in Denpasar on the Indonesian Island of Bali.
This post will be updated as more countries celebrate the New Year.
