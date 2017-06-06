Boris Johnson: Met Police And MI5 Must Explain How They Let London Bridge Attackers Through The Net

London Bridge attacker Khuram Shazad Butt, from east Barking, was investigated by police in 2015 but the inquiry was downgraded.

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has said MI5 and Met Police have questions to answer over how one of the London Bridge attackers was able to commit such an atrocity when he had previously been under investigation for extremism. "People are going to look at the front pages today and they are going to say 'how on earth could we have let this guy — or possible more — through the net, what happened, how can he possibly be on a Channel 4 program and then commit atrocities like this' and that is a question that will need to be answered by MI5, by the police as the investigation goes on. I can't answer that question now," Johnson said Tuesday morning. "What I can say is that we are not only going to invest in our counter-terrorism, but we are also looking, as the PM said Sunday, looking at a range of intensified measures to tackle this hydra-headed problem."

MI5 and police need to explain why attackers were able to carry out the #LondonAttack, explains @BorisJohnson… https://t.co/oYYwQ8Dc4G

However, London's Metropolitan Police have defended their decision to downgrade an inquiry into Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27. Khuran, of Barking, London, was known to police and MI5 in 2015. But Met Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said there had been "no intelligence to suggest" an attack was planned and inquiries into Butt where downgraded. "There was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly," Rowley said during a press conference. The inquiry was "prioritised in the lower echelons of our investigative work", Mr Rowley added. Asked by reporters if that had been a poor decision, Mr Rowley said he had seen nothing yet to suggest that was true. However, Rowley did confirm police had received a call from a member of the public warning of concerns over Butt a few months after the launch of the police inquiry into him in 2015 Rachid Reduoane and the third attacker, who has not yet been named, were not known to police. Speaking on Radio 4, Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser under David Cameron's leadership, said "the security service have to work on the basis of constantly prioritising... almost inevitably they will have a large number of people on their radar who will be saying radical things but haven't crossed the threshold into violence." RIcketts went on: "They have to be focussing not just on people who are saying crazy things... but on people who are potentially planning an attack. Maybe what's changing here is that the authorities have been devoting their efforts in the past to preparations for more elaborate attacks, and this new DIY style of terrorism... I think that makes things even more difficult." Asked about cuts to neighbourhood policing and whether they affected intelligence gathering, Ricketts said: "I don't want to get into that argument, but I do think that the whole system needs to be retuned." Lord Carlile, Britain's former reviewer of anti-terror legislation, has said cuts to police numbers have made little difference to Britain's ability to fight terrorism, but Richard Burgon, the shadow justice secretary, told Radio 4: "The Police Federation are right when they've been raising concerns...We need to take a common sense look: does it make communities safer, to cut 20,000 police?"

Butt, 27, was a UK citizen who was born in Pakistan. He was married with two small children, the Independent reported. He had also featured in a Channel 4 News documentary on extremist in 2016. Locals said they recognised Butt as someone who would distribute leaflets in east London. One person told BuzzFeed News that Butt would go to male-only swimming sessions at a local pool on Sundays and take his son, yet he “and his gang would start wrestling in the pool” in the first few weeks of his attendance and was reprimanded for not following the rules. Butt had recently worked for a London transportation agency and a fast food restaurant, reportedly KFC, according to his profile on the professional networking site Bayt. In August 2016, he graduated from an English course with a certificate to teach the language to adults. The BBC, citing Transport for London, reported he worked in customer service for the London Underground for about six months as a trainee. He no longer held the job by October 2016. Jabir Bin Zayid mosque in Barking confirmed in a statement on their website Monday that Butt was once a member, but had been kicked out after interrupting a service. "Again, we begin by reiterating and deep sense of loss and sadness at the crime these men have committed," the mosque said in its statement. "Many hundreds of people pray at the Jabir Bin Zayid each week, the person that we now know to be Khurram Butt would infrequently attend this mosque, we did not know him well, his name was not known to us, it has been brought to our attention that some years ago after interrupting a Friday sermon he was asked to leave the mosque. "We at Jabir Bin Zayid do not under any circumstances agree with violence targeting civilians. We will of course help the authorities however we can."

On Monday, The Times reported Butt also had links to Mohammed Siddique Khan, the eldest of four suicide bombers who killed 52 people in the 7/7 attacks in 2005, and notorious hate preacher Anjem Choudary. Mr Shahid was named by a key FBI informant in a New York court case as having established the Pakistani branch of Choudary’s proscribed group al-Muhajiroun, and setting up an al-Qaeda training camp there. The Times reported that Shahid was close friends with Butt, who worked a few hours a week at Ummah Fitness Centre in Ilford. Butt would use the gym to approach young pupils for radicalisation, The Times reported a source as saying that Butt was a supporter of al-Muhajiroun, which has been linked to scores of terrorist plots. Choudary is in jail for pledging support for ISIS. Mohammed Shafiq — the chief executive of the Ramadhan Foundation, a Muslim organisation — tweeted he had come across Butt previously, and was not shocked he was behind the London Bridge attacks. “I remember on the day after Lee Rigby was murdered, I was on college Green doing a round of TV interviews and Anjem Choudary was there and Khuram Butt was with him and I confronted Anjem Choudary, and Khuram Butt called out and called me a traitor, a murtad, and basically it was nasty," he told BuzzFeed News. “These people were on Channel Four on a documentary and there have been numerous occasions they have been reported to the police and the authorities," Shafiq said. "So this idea that Muslims aren't doing anything to report these individuals, it's just not factually correct."