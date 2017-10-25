MEPs Just Debated Sexual Harassment And Hardly Anybody Showed Up

MEPs used a European parliament debate on Wednesday to call for an investigation into serious allegations of sexual harassment and assault at the Strasbourg institution following damning media reports.

But only a few dozen of the 751 MEPs attended the debate, and only five men spoke, prompting criticism that the issue was not being taken seriously.

The sparsely attended debate heard from about 40 MEPs — the majority of whom were women.

European trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said that “every female MEP probably has a story to tell about sexual harassment, sexual language and even violence."

"It is not new of course but what is new is that there is now a global movement — #MeToo — saying this is not acceptable and something has to be done about the shame and silence surrounding this issue.

“There are a lot of laws and code of conducts in Europe to cover all kinds of such violence which are important. But we have to focus on implementation and, here, there is work to do. I am sure this parliament can do more about it on a formal basis but the important thing is to support victims. So, let’s make sure that not only that the #MeToo campaign is heard but that it is also transformed into action and that we do more to eradicate this problem.”