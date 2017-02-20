Footage Appears To Show Moment Half-Brother Of North Korean Leader Was Poisoned

CCTV footage of what appears to the the assassination of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia has been released by a Japanese TV channel.

Kim Jong Nam, 46, who was known for his criticism of North Korea’s leadership, had lived abroad for some time.

On Monday, a Japanese broadcaster released what appears to be CCTV footage of the deadly poison attack on Kim Jong Nam in the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Last week, Kim died from a seizure on the way to the hospital after complaining that a woman had sprayed a chemical on his face.

The security camera footage, broadcast by Fuji TV, shows two angles of the attack in which a man, believed to be Kim, is grabbed by a woman in a white top. She puts her hands over his face and then walks away. A second woman is also seen leaving the scene.

Kim is then seen stumbling and wiping his face before seeking help from airport staff.

Three people, including two women, have been arrested in relation to the event, according to Malaysian police.

Kim was at the airport in the Malaysian capital to catch a flight to Macau when he was attacked, the Associated Press reported.

Malaysian police said in a statement that a woman carrying Vietnamese travel documents had been arrested early last Wednesday. The police said she was alone at the time of the arrest, and had been identified from CCTV footage. A second woman was arrested later, Malaysian authorities told the AP and Reuters. A man, believed to be the second woman’s boyfriend, was also arrested late Wednesday, a Malaysian police officer confirmed to the AP.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s intelligence director, Lee Byung-ho, told lawmakers in his country that Kim Jong Un had issued an assassination order against his brother in 2011, the Wall Street Journal reported. Lee Cheol-woo, one of those lawmakers, added that the order had now been carried out, according to the Journal.

After the killing, a CCTV screenshot that showed a woman dressed in a white, long-sleeve T-shirt emblazoned with “LOL” circulated in Malaysian media, purporting to show a suspect in the killing.