Deadly Taliban Attack Kills At Least 100 Soldiers In Afghanistan

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

At least 100 Afghan soldiers were killed during an attack by gunmen and suicide bombers at an army base in northern Afghanistan Friday.

The incident is the single deadliest known attack on an Afghan military base to take place during the war, the New York Times reported.

Gen. Mohammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman for the Defense Ministry, told the Associated Press the militants entered the base in Balkh province using two military vehicles.

"Two suicide bombers detonated their vests full of explosive inside the mosque of the army corps while everyone was busy with Friday prayers," he said.

Waziri said there were 10 attackers, including two suicide bombers. Eight others were killed in a gun battle with soldiers.