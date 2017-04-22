Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
World

Deadly Taliban Attack Kills At Least 100 Soldiers In Afghanistan

The incident has become the single deadliest known attack on an Afghan military base to take place during the war.

Posted on
Alicia Melville-Smith
Alicia Melville-Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Farshad Usyan / AFP / Getty Images

At least 100 Afghan soldiers were killed during an attack by gunmen and suicide bombers at an army base in northern Afghanistan Friday.

The incident is the single deadliest known attack on an Afghan military base to take place during the war, the New York Times reported.

Gen. Mohammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman for the Defense Ministry, told the Associated Press the militants entered the base in Balkh province using two military vehicles.

"Two suicide bombers detonated their vests full of explosive inside the mosque of the army corps while everyone was busy with Friday prayers," he said.

Waziri said there were 10 attackers, including two suicide bombers. Eight others were killed in a gun battle with soldiers.

Farshad Usyan / AFP / Getty Images

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in an email sent to media.

Following the attack on Friday night the defense ministry had said only eight soldiers had been killed. But on Saturday, several authorities told media the death toll had increased dramatically to between 100 and 140.

Gen. Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense, said the attack on a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army had also left dozens of soldiers and other personnel wounded.

Anil Usyan / Reuters

The attack comes a week after the US military used its largest non-nuclear weapon, aptly nicknamed the Mother of All Bombs, on a suspected ISIS tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan.

US forces dropped the 30-foot long, 21,000-pound bomb at 7:32 pm local time, in the country's Nangarhar province. The area is currently under the control of the local ISIS affiliate, known as ISIS-Khorsan (ISIS-K).

"Planning for this was in the works several weeks, if not months," a US defense official told BuzzFeed News following the bombing. "The Taliban remains the priority, but we want ISIS to know they're not welcome."

Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With World