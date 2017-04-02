Sections

World

Catastrophic Flooding Leaves More Than 200 People Dead In Colombia

Rescue efforts are underway to find the hundreds of people reported missing following the flooding in the city of Mocoa.

Posted on
Alicia Melville-Smith
Alicia Melville-Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

More than 200 people have died and hundreds more are missing after three rivers flooded the city of Mocoa in Colombia.

Handout / Reuters

Heavy rains caused the rivers to overflow at around midnight on Friday destroying homes, and uprooting trees while residents were asleep in their beds.

Jaime Saldarriaga / Reuters

On Sunday, President Juan Manuel Santos said 193 people had been killed and authorities believed as many as 220 were missing.

The Colombian Red Cross put the death toll at more than 200. The death toll is expected to grow as more bodies are pulled from the rubble.
Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty Images

Santos traveled to the devastated city and declared it a disaster zone on Saturday.

Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty Images

Santos blamed the tragedy on climate change and said the accumulated rainfall in one night was almost half the amount Mocoa normally receives in the entire month of March, the Associated Press reported.

Luis Robayo / AFP / Getty Images

Eduardo Vargas, 29, was asleep with his wife and 7-month-old baby when his neighbors woke him up.

'There was no time for anything. Thank God we have our lives,' Vargas told AP. The family and their neighbors fled up a mountain until morning when they were rescued by the military. When they returned to the city, all that remained of their home was rubble.
Handout / Reuters

"There was no time for anything. Thank God we have our lives," Vargas told AP.

The family and their neighbors fled up a mountain until morning when they were rescued by the military. When they returned to the city, all that remained of their home was rubble.

The tragedy is one of the worst natural disasters in Colombia's recent history.

Jaime Saldarriaga / Reuters

