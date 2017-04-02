Catastrophic Flooding Leaves More Than 200 People Dead In Colombia

More than 200 people have died and hundreds more are missing after three rivers flooded the city of Mocoa in Colombia.
Heavy rains caused the rivers to overflow at around midnight on Friday destroying homes, and uprooting trees while residents were asleep in their beds.
On Sunday, President Juan Manuel Santos said 193 people had been killed and authorities believed as many as 220 were missing.
Santos traveled to the devastated city and declared it a disaster zone on Saturday.
Santos blamed the tragedy on climate change and said the accumulated rainfall in one night was almost half the amount Mocoa normally receives in the entire month of March, the Associated Press reported.
Eduardo Vargas, 29, was asleep with his wife and 7-month-old baby when his neighbors woke him up.
The tragedy is one of the worst natural disasters in Colombia's recent history.
Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.