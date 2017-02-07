Barack Obama Went Kitesurfing In The Caribbean And He Is Really Happy About It

Branson said he had challenged Obama to learn to kitesurf, before he picked up foilboarding.

“We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 meters, three feet above the water. I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 meters on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory,” Branson wrote on his blog.