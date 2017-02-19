Get Our News App
A Swedish Librarian Schooled People On Twitter After Trump’s “Last Night In Sweden” Comments Caused Confusion

“What happened in Sweden last night?”

Alicia Melville-Smith
Alicia Melville-Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. During a rally in Florida on Saturday night, President Donald Trump said “look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.”

During a speech on US security Trump said: “Here’s the bottom line, we’ve got to keep our country safe … You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice, take a look at Paris.”

2. People were confused.

People were confused.

View this image ›

Twitter / @hypoclever

View this image ›

Twitter / @cagedbird416

View this image ›

Twitter / @prosediva

View this image ›

Twitter / @nvuono

6. Swedes were especially confused.

Swedes were especially confused.

View this image ›

Twitter / @jenslennartsson

View this image ›

Twitter / @JeMaAnd

View this image ›

Twitter / @lipgloss_bitch

9. And so the people turned to @Sweden on Twitter to answer their many questions.

And so the people turned to @Sweden on Twitter to answer their many questions.

View this image ›

Twitter / @Sweden

The official account, which is run by a different Swedish citizen each week, was being manned by school librarian Emma Johansson at the time of Trump’s comments.

10. There were no reports of any terror-related incidents in Sweden.

There were no reports of any terror-related incidents in Sweden.

View this image ›

Twitter / @Sweden

11. @Sweden suggested Trump may have been talking about a segment on Fox News that discussed the country.

@Sweden suggested Trump may have been talking about a segment on Fox News that discussed the country.

View this image ›

Twitter / @Sweden

12. Because this is 2017 eventually #LastNightInSweden began to trend on Twitter as people made fun of Trump.

Because this is 2017 eventually #LastNightInSweden began to trend on Twitter as people made fun of Trump.

View this image ›

Twitter / @alyoooooop

View this image ›

Twitter / @interrobang

View this image ›

Twitter / @twitrarn

View this image ›

Twitter / @PeterDrougge

16. As for what exactly Trump thinks happened in Sweden last night? We remain in the dark.

Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.
