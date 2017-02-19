1. During a rally in Florida on Saturday night, President Donald Trump said “look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.”

Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden". There was NO "incident" in Sweden l… https://t.co/AihJq35Vqh — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack)

During a speech on US security Trump said: “Here’s the bottom line, we’ve got to keep our country safe … You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice, take a look at Paris.”

