1. During a rally in Florida on Saturday night, President Donald Trump said “look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.”
Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden". There was NO "incident" in Sweden l… https://t.co/AihJq35Vqh— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack)
During a speech on US security Trump said: “Here’s the bottom line, we’ve got to keep our country safe … You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this. Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels, you look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice, take a look at Paris.”
2. People were confused.
6. Swedes were especially confused.
9. And so the people turned to @Sweden on Twitter to answer their many questions.
The official account, which is run by a different Swedish citizen each week, was being manned by school librarian Emma Johansson at the time of Trump’s comments.
10. There were no reports of any terror-related incidents in Sweden.
11. @Sweden suggested Trump may have been talking about a segment on Fox News that discussed the country.
12. Because this is 2017 eventually #LastNightInSweden began to trend on Twitter as people made fun of Trump.
16. As for what exactly Trump thinks happened in Sweden last night? We remain in the dark.
- The Trump administration is reportedly considering a set of policies to prosecute parents who illegally enter the US with their children.
- Norma McCorvey, the woman behind the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, has died in Texas at 69.
- Mark Sanford held a town hall on Saturday that he organized with Indivisible, a group dedicated to holding members of Congress' feet to the fire.
- Donald Glover has been cast as Simba in Disney's remake of "The Lion King."