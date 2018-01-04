 back to top
These Siblings Bought The House Where Their Ancestors Used To Pick Cotton

For the Giles family, there's truly no place like home.

Posted on
Alicia Barrón
Alicia Barrón
BuzzFeed Staff

Home is where your heart is. Imagine going back to buy the house you played in as a child so your family can all be together again!

Decker Ngongang

That's exactly what Decker Ngongang's family did. On the day after Christmas, he shared an amazing story via this tweet.

Decker Ngongang @Ngongang

Dorothy Ngongang, Decker's mother, tells BuzzFeed she and her siblings got a call from the family who was selling the house and three acres of land where Dorothy's ancestors used to pick cotton.

Decker Ngongang

The siblings discussed pooling their money together to buy the house and the land, and thought it was an amazing idea.

Decker Ngongang

"We reminisce about playing under the porch and how we just love looking at that beautiful white house with the wrap-around porch," Dorothy said.

Decker Ngongang

The seller told the siblings she wanted them to have the house and the three acres of land because she remembered the connection they all had as children.

Decker Ngongang

This past Christmas was the first the Giles family spent all together in this very special house that has such tremendous meaning to all of them.

Decker Ngongang @Ngongang

What an amazing story!

