This Huge Carrot Is Actually A Big Piece Of Meat Just Introduced By Arby's

Arby's has done something different with the time-honored carrots. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Animation Domination High-Def / Via giphy.com That's because they just introduced the "Marrot," which is basically a huge piece of meat shaped like a carrot. John Legere @JohnLegere I don't like carrots but I think I would definitely like "marrots" 😂🦃🥕 https://t.co/AAHFB879NW 11:07 PM - 26 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite The fast-food chain said it isn't interested in looking into meat alternatives like other chains are doing. Arby's / Via youtube.com Instead, Arby's created what it is now calling "the world's first 'Meat Vegetable' or 'Megetable.'" Naturally, people are left scratching their heads. AndoSuperPantalones @AndoSuperPants TF is a Marrot?????????????????????? A MEAT BASED CARROT BYE 06:43 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite And let's just say, there's not a lot of excitement surrounding the "megetable." Mic... just Mic @RedmondMichelle Arby's concocted something it calls a "marrot," which is a faux carrot made out of meat. It's not available to customers now. Arby's marrot consists of marinated turkey breast and a carrot marinade flavored with dried carrot juice powder. 🤢😲 @soledadobrien @ErinGardiner4 06:11 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Seriously, people can't even with this meat-based carrot. Patrick Sanders @1patricksanders I just saw a commercial for @Arbys meat-based carrot -- the marrot -- and I'm done with 2019 now. 06:46 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite So just to reiterate: This is a slab of turkey breast made to look like a carrot, rolled and cooked in a cheesecloth, before being tossed in dried carrot juice powder. Arby's Now you have all the information you need to make an informed decision.