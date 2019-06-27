This Huge Carrot Is Actually A Big Piece Of Meat Just Introduced By Arby's

"I'm done with 2019 now."

Alicia Barrón
BuzzFeed Staff

Arby's has done something different with the time-honored carrots.

That's because they just introduced the "Marrot," which is basically a huge piece of meat shaped like a carrot.

John Legere @JohnLegere

I don’t like carrots but I think I would definitely like “marrots” 😂🦃🥕 https://t.co/AAHFB879NW

The fast-food chain said it isn't interested in looking into meat alternatives like other chains are doing.

Instead, Arby's created what it is now calling "the world's first 'Meat Vegetable' or 'Megetable.'"

Naturally, people are left scratching their heads.

AndoSuperPantalones @AndoSuperPants

TF is a Marrot?????????????????????? A MEAT BASED CARROT BYE

And let's just say, there's not a lot of excitement surrounding the "megetable."

Mic... just Mic @RedmondMichelle

Arby’s concocted something it calls a “marrot,” which is a faux carrot made out of meat. It’s not available to customers now. Arby’s marrot consists of marinated turkey breast and a carrot marinade flavored with dried carrot juice powder. 🤢😲 @soledadobrien @ErinGardiner4

Seriously, people can't even with this meat-based carrot.

Patrick Sanders @1patricksanders

I just saw a commercial for @Arbys meat-based carrot -- the marrot -- and I'm done with 2019 now.

So just to reiterate: This is a slab of turkey breast made to look like a carrot, rolled and cooked in a cheesecloth, before being tossed in dried carrot juice powder.

Now you have all the information you need to make an informed decision.

