Australian Protesters Have Recreated "Three Billboards" For International Women's Day

Under current Australian law, domestic or family leave is not mandated by the government or enshrined in the minimum award. Some workplaces have chosen to make it available and other workers have successfully bargained for unpaid domestic violence leave.

In July last year, the Fair Work Commission rejected the ACTU's bid for 10 days' paid domestic violence leave.



Bill Shorten has promised to legislate for the full 10 days of leave in the National Employment Standards, if Labor wins the next federal election. The Liberal National coalition does not currently support creating the leave.

McManus said the prime minister talked a big game on violence against women but "he doesn't back his talk up".

Turnbull was criticised last week for defending an outburst from employment minister Michaelia Cash's when she threatened to name every Labor women she had heard rumours about.

Tired of being ignored, McManus decided to recreate the billboards from the Oscar-winning film and take their message to the streets.

“Like Frances McDormand’s character in the film, Australian women are outraged," McManus told BuzzFeed news.