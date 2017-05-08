Get Our App!
An Unnecessarily Deep Dive Into The Treasurer’s Pre-Budget Photoshoot

*side eyes*

Alice Workman
Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

There’s never been a more exciting time to be in Canberra. The air is crisp, the leaves are turning red and Scott Morrison is getting ready to deliver his second federal Budget.

View this image ›

Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE

But before we find out what’s in and what’s out, let’s take a moment for a deep dive into the traditional ~awkward~ pre-budget photos.

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

This is a thing the government does every year to show Australia how hard it’s been working to put this whole thing together and how much they all get along – and it’s always super weird and staged.

Let’s start with a startled looking treasurer Scott Morrison, who is seemingly confused as to how photographers that he organised a photoshoot with got into his office.

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.

View this image ›

He’s sitting with finance minister Mathias Cormann, who looks very relaxed and comfortable.

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Could this photo be the key to solving the mysteries of Budget 2017?

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

“Guaranteeing the essentials for Australians” and “Stronger growth to create more and better paying jobs”.

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

This is the exact moment Cormann realised he can’t pretend to write because he left the cap on his pen.

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

And here’s just another incredibly natural and very real conversation between the prime minister and his budget team.

Facebook: video.php

An entirely civil handshake, for a leadership team whose successful definitely doesn’t rely on the success of this budget.

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Take a look at that grip. Friends 4 life.

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Should we be concerned that prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is writing this budget with a pencil?

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

You’d think the PM would have his pen license by now….

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Today, we are all Barnaby.

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

You can follow all our Budget coverage from Canberra on Facebook here.

Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra.
Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
