An Unnecessarily Deep Dive Into The Treasurer’s Pre-Budget Photoshoot

There’s never been a more exciting time to be in Canberra. The air is crisp, the leaves are turning red and Scott Morrison is getting ready to deliver his second federal Budget.

But before we find out what’s in and what’s out, let’s take a moment for a deep dive into the traditional ~awkward~ pre-budget photos.

This is a thing the government does every year to show Australia how hard it’s been working to put this whole thing together and how much they all get along – and it’s always super weird and staged.

Let’s start with a startled looking treasurer Scott Morrison, who is seemingly confused as to how photographers that he organised a photoshoot with got into his office.

Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.

He’s sitting with finance minister Mathias Cormann, who looks very relaxed and comfortable.

Could this photo be the key to solving the mysteries of Budget 2017?

“Guaranteeing the essentials for Australians” and “Stronger growth to create more and better paying jobs”.

This is the exact moment Cormann realised he can’t pretend to write because he left the cap on his pen.

And here’s just another incredibly natural and very real conversation between the prime minister and his budget team.

An entirely civil handshake, for a leadership team whose successful definitely doesn’t rely on the success of this budget.

Take a look at that grip. Friends 4 life.

Should we be concerned that prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is writing this budget with a pencil?

You’d think the PM would have his pen license by now….

Today, we are all Barnaby.

