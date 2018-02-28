Michaelia Cash Just Threatened To Name Young Labor Women She's Heard Rumours About

Cash was being interrogated by Labor senator Doug Cameron on Wednesday morning about the background of her new chief of staff, who has yet to commence work in her office.



As revealed by BuzzFeed News last month, four people, including her former chief of staff, have left the employment minister's office following the scandal over Cash's office leaking information to the media about police raids on union offices.

Cameron asked whether Cash's new chief of staff had previously been employed in another Liberal office.

Cash fired back that if he wanted to start discussing staff – who conventionally are not named in estimates – then she would thrown down.

"I am happy to sit here and name every young woman in Mr Shorten's office over which rumours in this place abound," Cash threatened.

Until December, Cash was the Turnbull government's minister for women.

Cameron described the comments as "absolutely unacceptable".

The minister's comments come just weeks after the prime minister declared there was a cultural problem in parliament house and in the wake of the #MeToo movement he was updating the ministerial code of conduct.

Here's exactly how it went down:

CAMERON: Did this person, your new chief of staff, will he or she come from some other Liberal political office?

CASH: Well, Senator Cameron, again this person is well qualified and has been taken on board because of their skill set that they will bring to my office.

CAMERON: It's a simple question, I am simple asking did they come from another Liberal office? He or she?

CASH: Again, Senator Cameron, it is not, you would normally not discuss staff matters for very obvious reasons. I mean, if you want to start discussing staff matters be very, very careful. Because I am happy to sit here and name every young woman in Mr Shorten's office over which rumours in this place abound. If you want to go down that path today, I will do it.

CAMERON: That's a nonsense.

CASH: Do you want to start naming them? Do you want to start naming them? For Mr Shorten to come out and deny of the rumours that have been circulating this building now for many, many years. Dangerous path to go down and you know it.

CAMERON: Just settle down and answer the questions, that's what you should do. Take what the young people call a 'chill pill' and you might be ok.



Cash then repeated her threat later in the committee meeting as Labor continued to ask questions about her current, former, and future staffing arrangement.



