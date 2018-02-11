PrEP Users In Victoria Will Get To Stay On The Trial Until July

The Victorian government will spend $400,000 to extend its PrEP trial, ensuring thousands of patients will continue to have uninterrupted access to the life-saving drug until it is listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits System (PBS).



Truvada, also known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), is an anti-retroviral medication that prevents the contraction of HIV through one pill a day. PrEP has been proven to be 99% effective in preventing HIV transmission.

The trial, called PrEPX, has helped more than 4,000 people across Melbourne, Geelong, Wodonga and Bendigo to receive PrEP. It's is expected to reduce new HIV transmissions in Victoria by to 30% in the next few years.



The trial was funded until March, but following Friday's decision by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) to recommend listing PrEP on the PBS, the Victorian government has committed $400,000 to extend its $1.5 million PrEP trial by an additional three months to 30 June 2018.

This will allow participants to transition from the trial to accessing PrEP through their regular GP.

“We will continue funding the PrEPX study until the end of June to ensure Victorians currently in the program can transition to accessing PrEP through their regular doctor," Victorian health minister Jill Hennessy told BuzzFeed News.

The PBAC endorsement on Friday clears the way for health minister Greg Hunt to list the drug and make it available at a much lower price. Until now, people wishing to take PrEP were either taking part in trials of the drug across Australia, or were importing a generic version of the drug for sometimes more than $100 per month.

The listing on the PBS could bring the cost down to as low as $39 per month, or $6.50 for those with concession cards.

