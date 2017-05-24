Politician Calls On Australian Government To Suspend Aid To Indonesia After Public Lashing Of Gay Men

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

The men, aged 20 and 23, were allegedly having sex in a house in Aceh on March 28 when a group of vigilante enforcers entered the dwelling and filmed them.



The men were sentenced to 85 lashes each, and the sentence was carried out in front of a crowd of hundreds of people in Banda Aceh on Tuesday.

According to Human Rights Watch, they each received 83 lashes, with two subtracted for the two months they had spent in detention.

Australia and Indonesia have a crucial bilateral relationship, with significant cooperation on a number of economic and political fronts, notably trade and tourism.

Australia budgeted $365.7 million in foreign aid to Indonesian in the 2016-17 financial year, and has budgeted $356.9 million in 2017-18.

Hinch said in a statement the government should suspend all foreign aid to show Australia's "disapproval and disgust".

“Coupled with the jailing of Jakarta's Christian governor, known as Ahok, for blasphemy earlier this month, the use of this medieval form of punishment indicates that Indonesia’s values far from align with our own," he said.



The Victorian senator said he was "disappointed" by the Australian government's silence about the canings, which he described as "barbaric".