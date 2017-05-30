Labor Calls For A Crackdown On Online Ticket Scalping And Re-Selling Websites

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Labor frontbencher Tony Burke is calling on the government to crackdown on scalping and ticket re-selling websites.

Burke, an avid musician and concert goer, introduced a private members motion on Monday calling on the government to step in to help Aussie consumers being ripped off by the secondary ticket market.



Sites like Ticketmaster Resale and ViaGoGo claim to offer fans a way of disposing unwanted music, sports and theatre tickets but are also used by scalpers and scammers to offer tickets to sold-out events at inflated prices.

In March, VIP tickets to Justin Bieber's Brisbane concert worth $539 were being sold on Ticketmaster Resale at a 374% markup for $2,555.

Last week, within minutes of UK musician Ed Sheeran's Australian tour selling out, tickets were being offered for more than $3,000 on ticket reselling websites when the top price was $186.

Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation, reportedly made $1 billion from secondary ticket sales last year from Ticketmaster Resale, TicketsNow, and SeatWave, the ABC said in February.