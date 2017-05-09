The Government’s "Random" Drug Testing Of Centrelink Recipients Is Not So Random

A controversial plan to drug test thousands of young people on Centrelink from next year isn’t as “random” as the government appears to be making out.

As part of the Turnbull government’s welfare crackdown 5,000 people a year on Newstart and Youth Allowance will be drug tested in three locations across the country.



The locations, still to be determined, will be based on demographic data and focus on areas with high drug use.



The Department of Social Services confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Centrelink recipients will be chosen for drug testing based on “ data-driven profiling tools ” that identify the characteristics of those with substance abuse issues.

That means anyone who has been identified as having a problem with drugs will be specifically targeted for drug testing.



Welfare recipients chosen for the test won’t be informed, and will be asked to provide saliva, urine or hair follicle to test for ecstasy, marijuana and ice use within the last 48 hours, as well as substances that stay in the body for weeks.

Anyone who tests positive will be moved onto a cashless debit card – similar to the cashless “Healthy Welfare” card – for up to two years, and have to complete further drug tests.

If a person tests positive for a second time, they will be referred to a medical professional and assessed as to whether they require treatment as part of their job plan.

The government estimates 425 people from the sample group of 5,000 will test positive to illegal substances in the first random drug test, and 120 a second time.

“We’re doing them a favour,” prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said of Centrelink recipients who will be drug tested.

“The lesson is don’t do drugs and the bottom line is if you’re on welfare what you’ve got to do is get off welfare into a job,” Turnbull told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale says he’s not surprised the “random” drug tests will be targeting vulnerable communities.

“It does not surprise me that the ‘random’ selection for the trials may not be so not random after all, this Government has strategically gone after those in our communities who have been doing it tough for years,” Di Natale told BuzzFeed News.

Di Natale, who is a former GP, thinks this is an unprecedented violation of people’s civil liberties that sets a dangerous precedent, and will act as a disincentive for people with substance abuse problems to get help.

The Greens will be seeking legal advise on whether it is lawful for the government to facilitate drug test on welfare recipients.

Mal Fairclough / AAPIMAGE

ACOSS, the Australian Association of Social Workers, Homelessness Australia, The Brotherhood of St Laurence, Baptist Care Australia, University academics have lined up to condemn the measure as a stigmatising move that contradicts the evidence on best practice in reducing harmful use of illegal substances.



Treasurer Scott Morrison said on Tuesday night that if the drug testing program doesn’t work, it won’t be continued past the two-year trial. But if it does work, the program will be expanded.

