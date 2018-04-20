The Government Spent $138,000 On Large Umbrellas To Shade The Entrance To Parliament House

Four umbrellas were installed in January – two each for the Senate and House of Representatives entrance – after the normal security entrances used by hundreds of staff each day were closed and replaced by temporary entrances in pop-up sheds you might see at a music festival or on a worksite.



Supply, installation and site works cost $34,500 for each umbrella, bringing the total umbrella cost to $138,000.

But tragedy struck in early March when one of the umbrellas was damaged by "high winds".

"The umbrellas are designed in accordance with the relevant Australian Standards for a design wind speed rating of 33 m/s (118km/h) in the open position and 41 m/s (148km/h) in the retracted position," Senate president Scott Ryan said in response to a Question on Notice from Labor senator Kimberley Kitching.

"The supplier concluded that the wind gusts experienced on Sunday 18 March 2018 must have been greater than the design wind rating for the umbrellas due to the extent of the damage."

