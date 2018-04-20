The Government Spent $138,000 On Large Umbrellas To Shade The Entrance To Parliament House

The government has forked out $138,000 to install four large white umbrellas outside Parliament House, to shade politicians as they arrive at work in the people's house.
Four umbrellas were installed in January – two each for the Senate and House of Representatives entrance – after the normal security entrances used by hundreds of staff each day were closed and replaced by temporary entrances in pop-up sheds you might see at a music festival or on a worksite.
Supply, installation and site works cost $34,500 for each umbrella, bringing the total umbrella cost to $138,000.
But tragedy struck in early March when one of the umbrellas was damaged by "high winds".
"The umbrellas are designed in accordance with the relevant Australian Standards for a design wind speed rating of 33 m/s (118km/h) in the open position and 41 m/s (148km/h) in the retracted position," Senate president Scott Ryan said in response to a Question on Notice from Labor senator Kimberley Kitching.
"The supplier concluded that the wind gusts experienced on Sunday 18 March 2018 must have been greater than the design wind rating for the umbrellas due to the extent of the damage."
Ryan said the ripped umbrella was replaced by the supplier at no cost to the Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS).
The umbrellas were installed to shade politicians as they made their way into the building, while their usual undercover entrance underwent a security upgrade.
The DPS also intended for the umbrellas to provide cover for morning press conferences in sitting weeks, referred to colloquially as "doors". But the area they've been placed in has been deemed unworkable by the media as it is next to a road and in the middle of a high traffic area.
The umbrellas have been a point of contention for many working in the building, as they are often down and tied up with rope in order, Ryan says, to avoid possible damage from vehicles and construction machinery.
Parliament House has been an active construction site since late last year, with works underway to rollout the $126 million security upgrades and fortification plans rushed through parliament in 2016.
Scaffolding is in place around the large skylight directly underneath the building's main flagpole as repairs for leaks are carried out, while work to build the controversial 2.6 metre-tall steel security fence across the sloping lawn around the building continues.
Normal security entrances used by hundreds of staff each day have been closed and replaced by temporary entrances in sheds.
The upgrades and fortification works are due to be completed by June.
