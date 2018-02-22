Barnaby Joyce Could Face A Leadership Vote On Monday After A Nationals MP Publicly Called For Him To Quit

Nationals MP Andrew Broad has publicly called on embattled deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce to resign as party leader two weeks after it was revealed Joyce is expecting a child with a former staffer.



The Nationals member for Mallee in Victoria told ABC Radio on Thursday he would move a motion calling on Joyce to "step back, stand down and spend some time on the backbench".

Broad said Joyce's resignation is in “the best interests of the party, the country, and to get our narrative back on track”.

The deputy prime minister, who has given a controversial interview to Fairfax while on personal leave this week, is due to return to work on Monday.

A leadership motion could be moved as soon as Monday, when the 21 Nationals gather for their regularly party room meeting in Canberra, or later in the week.

"I need to know as a member of parliament that the person who is going to be the acting prime minister has got their mind on the job," Broad told the ABC.

"At this point in time it is not fit for Barnaby to … step up as acting PM.

"The prime minister has seen that to be evident at this point for Barnaby's best interest, and for the national best interest and for the National party's best interest."

Broad said he's spoken to Joyce over the phone and informed him of his plans. He said the deputy prime minister refused to quit, instead indicating that he would rather face a vote.



Nationals sources told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that they doubt a spill will take place, instead suggesting it will be discussed and dismissed. Sources indicated that Joyce's popularity amongst colleagues had improved over the past few days.