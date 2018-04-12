 back to top
This Liberal Politician Doesn't Want Her Electorate To Be Renamed "Cox"

Imagine if the member for Cox was asked to withdraw a Dorothy Dixer.

Posted on
Alice Workman
Alice Workman
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Meet Liberal politician Sarah Henderson.

She's currently the member for Corangamite, located two-and-a-half hours outside of Melbourne, Victoria.

Last week the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) proposed that Corangamite should be renamed "Cox".

And Henderson isn't happy.

No-one wants to be the Member for Cox. My cartoon in today's Geelong Advertiser @geelongaddy #auspol #MemberForCox
Peter Broelman @Broelman

No-one wants to be the Member for Cox. My cartoon in today's Geelong Advertiser @geelongaddy #auspol #MemberForCox

The electorate is currently named after Lake Corangamite. Corangamite comes from the Indigenous word for "bitter water", and is so called because of the lake's high salt content.

The AEC want to change its name from Corangamite to Cox, in honour of May Cox (1883-1953), a Victorian woman who was a champion swimming and lifesaving coach.

In 1910 Cox became the first (and only) female supervisor of swimming and lifesaving in the Victorian Education Department. Her students Lily Beaurepaire was one of the first women to represent Australia in the Olympic Games.

The AEC says the seat's boundaries have changed so much there's no longer a connection with Lake Corangamite or the Corangamite Shire Council. Instead the seat will take in the Surf Coast, so Cox's connection to swimming and lifesaving suits the name change.

But Henderson doesn't want her seat's name to be changed to Cox because... well... that would make her the MEMBER FOR COX.

And I'm sorry, but the new name for Corangamite will see the member referred to in the House as the Member for Cox
Antony Green @AntonyGreenABC

And I'm sorry, but the new name for Corangamite will see the member referred to in the House as the Member for Cox

She told Sky News that there are things that happen in Parliament, such as having to withdraw a statement, that might leave the "Member for Cox" open to some... shall we say... double entendres.

.@SHendersonMP: I've already been subjected to a bit of ridicule about the possible name change. MORE: https://t.co/0oLRoY1Wxl #Newsday #auspol https://t.co/X51qIwe7Td
Sky News Australia @SkyNewsAust

.@SHendersonMP: I've already been subjected to a bit of ridicule about the possible name change. MORE: https://t.co/0oLRoY1Wxl #Newsday #auspol https://t.co/X51qIwe7Td

Henderson said she, as the potential future member for Cox, doesn't want to be ridiculed or mocked.

But it was too late. Cue cox jokes in 3... 2... 1...

Would the member for Cox really have more dicks drawn on their corflute than any other politician probably already does?
Eliza Berlage @verbaliza

Would the member for Cox really have more dicks drawn on their corflute than any other politician probably already does?

Jayes to Di Natale: "Would you want to be the Member for Cox? It's pretty hard...." Enough said.
Brian Carlton @Spoonyman

Jayes to Di Natale: “Would you want to be the Member for Cox? It’s pretty hard....” Enough said.

Imagine if the member for Cox was asked to withdraw a Dorothy Dixer.

@workmanalice @ljayes Will the member for Cox please be "upstanding" for the national anthem.....and many more puerile jokes to follow.
TonyB @TonyB_Melb

@workmanalice @ljayes Will the member for Cox please be "upstanding" for the national anthem.....and many more puerile jokes to follow.

*shudders*

@whatsthestoryAU I'm looking forward to whoever becomes the Member for Cox. They'll be a country member.
Ebony is adulting really hard right now. @EbonyMcKenna

@whatsthestoryAU I'm looking forward to whoever becomes the Member for Cox. They'll be a country member.

It's worth noting that there is currently a politician named Milton Dick in Australian parliament. He's the Labor member for the federal seat of Oxley in Queensland and tragically won't be running for the seat of Cox at the next election.

@annikasmethurst Hmmmmmm tempting......But I ❤️ Oxley way too much. And besides @LibbyCokerLabor will be a great new Member for Cox. 😊
Milton Dick @MiltonDickMP

@annikasmethurst Hmmmmmm tempting......But I ❤️ Oxley way too much. And besides @LibbyCokerLabor will be a great new Member for Cox. 😊

And while we're making ~jokes~... the Palmer United Party also had a senator called Dio Wang who ran under the slogan "Wang Goes Hard for WA" in 2016.

In the spirit of debate about the potential electorate of Cox, @matt_killoran has gone into the archives and found this.. #auspol https://t.co/4oGMNXrEaW
Tom Minear @tminear

In the spirit of debate about the potential electorate of Cox, @matt_killoran has gone into the archives and found this.. #auspol https://t.co/4oGMNXrEaW

Henderson says the Liberal party will submit an objection to both the name change and the AEC's new seat boundaries.

