This Liberal Politician Doesn't Want Her Electorate To Be Renamed "Cox"

In 1910 Cox became the first (and only) female supervisor of swimming and lifesaving in the Victorian Education Department. Her students Lily Beaurepaire was one of the first women to represent Australia in the Olympic Games.

The AEC says the seat's boundaries have changed so much there's no longer a connection with Lake Corangamite or the Corangamite Shire Council. Instead the seat will take in the Surf Coast, so Cox's connection to swimming and lifesaving suits the name change.