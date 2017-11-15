Peter Dutton Says He'll Vote In Favour Of Legalising Same-Sex Marriage In Parliament

Share On more Share On more

The Turnbull government's leading conservative minister Peter Dutton says he will vote in favour of legalising same-sex marriage.

Dutton is a vocal opponent to any change to the Marriage Act and was a key architect of the non-compulsory, non-binding postal survey.

In March, he warned CEO's to stay out of a push for marriage equality and "stick to your knitting". He said the Turnbull government "would not be bullied" on changing its stance.

Behind the scenes he called on colleagues to resist future attempts to change the law if a majority of Australians voted "no".

Dutton's previously said he would listen to the Australian people and if there was a majority "yes" vote returned, he would vote in favour of legalising same-sex marriage in parliament.

He confirmed to 2GB radio on Thursday that he would follow through on his promise and vote "yes", in line with his Brisbane electorate Dickson.

65.2% of voters in Dickson said "yes", higher than the national result of 61.6%. Only 34.8% of people in Dickson voted "no".