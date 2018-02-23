Barnaby Joyce Has Quit As Deputy Prime Minister And Nationals Leader

Share On more Share On more

Barnaby Joyce has announced he is standing down as Australia's deputy prime minister and leader of the Nationals party, after more than two weeks of growing uncertainty about his political future.

"On Monday morning at the party room, I will step down as the leader of the National Party and deputy leader of Australia," Joyce told a press conference in Armidale on Friday.

Joyce will remain in parliament, sitting on the backbench, and said it wasn't a hard decision to decide to resign.

"It is an incredible honour," he said. "If you're a Wallaby for 10 minutes, you're a Wallaby for life. Don't we live in an incredible nation, someone who went to a public school could become deputy prime minister of Australia.

"An incredible enforcement of the people we are."

Joyce said he has spoken to the acting prime minister Mathias Cormann, Nationals chief whip Michelle Landry and his colleagues to inform them of his decision.

"No, I won't snipe," he said echoing the words uttered by former prime minister Tony Abbott after his resignation. "I have a lot of things I need to do."

"I want to assist my colleagues where I can to keep their seats and also, quite naturally, in April, a baby will be born. I'll have other things on my mind."

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull issues a statement confirming that Joyce's resignation will come into effect at 8am on Monday.

"I thank Barnaby for his service as Deputy Prime Minister and in his various Ministerial roles in which he has been a fierce advocate for rural and regional Australia," Turnbull said on Friday afternoon.

Turnbull said the 95 year old coalition between the Liberals and Nationals is "undiminished" and will "continue to deliver opportunity and security for all Australians".

Pending the Nationals’ election of a new leader, John McVeigh MP will act as minister for infrastructure and transport.

Deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie issued a statement on Friday saying that "every member of the Nationals team is unified and committed to ensuring the great work started by Barnaby will be delivered long into the future".

Joyce's announcement came at the end of a week when he was supposed to be on personal leave but instead conducted a series of media appearances, including print interviews, doorstop comments, press conferences, releasing two written statements and attending a Nationals branch meeting.

His resignation removes the need for a leadership spill, clearing the way for a new Nationals party leader to be elected when parliament resumes in Canberra on Monday.

Joyce refused to endorse anyone as his replacement or rule out whether he would return as deputy prime minister and Nationals leader.