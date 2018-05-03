The Commonwealth Bank's 12 Million Users Data Breach Could Affect Malcolm Turnbull

BuzzFeed News revealed on Wednesday night that the Commonwealth Bank lost the personal banking statements for 20 million accounts from 2004 to 2014 after subcontractor Fuji Xerox lost several tape drives containing the financial information in 2016.

Turnbull called the breach an “extraordinary blunder”, adding it’s “hard to imagine how so much data could be lost in this way”. He called on the bank to inform the people affected so they can take steps to protect their private information.



The Commonwealth Bank informed the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner about the breach in 2016, but didn't alert customers or inform the government.

That's despite at least 72 politicians from the Coalition, Labor, Greens, One Nation and the crossbench holding accounts with Australia's largest bank, according to the publicly available Register of Members Interests.

That includes NINE cabinet ministers:

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull



Treasurer Scott Morrison



Attorney-general Christian Porter



Home affairs minister Peter Dutton



Defence industry minister Christopher Pyne



Revenue and financial services minister Kelly O'Dwyer

Indigenous Affairs minister Nigel Scullion



Resources and Northern Australia minister Matt Canavan



Regional development minister John McVeigh



Assistant minister to the prime minister James McGrath, minister for children and families Dr David Gillespie, assistant minister for home affairs Alex Hawke, and assistant environment minister Melissa Price also have accounts with the CBA.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott is one of the 37 Liberal and National politicians who could potentially be victims of the data breach.