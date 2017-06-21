Centrelink Should Put Its Debt Recovery Program On Hold Until It Can Be Fixed, A Report Says

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

The government should suspend its controversial Centrelink debt recovery program until it can be drastically overhauled, a Labor and Greens-dominated committee has recommended.

The Community Affairs Reference Committee report, tabled on Wednesday night, calls on the government to put Centrelink's robo debt recovery program on hold until all "procedural fairness flaws" have been addressed.

The report's 21 recommendations identify major problems with calculating debt, privacy, communication, debt review procedure and alleged threats used by external agencies to collect debts.

The committee recommends a complete re-design of the cost-saving automated computer program used to match data from the Australian Tax Office and Centrelink which has resulted in thousands of miscalculations and incorrect debt notices.

Since moving to an entirely computerised system last year, hundreds of thousands of debt recovery letters have been sent by Centrelink asking people to explain discrepancies in welfare payments and reported income.

Twenty percent of people who received a debt letter did not end up owing any money to Centrelink.

"The system was so flawed it was set up to fail," the report said.



The report calls on the Human Services Department to resume full responsibility for manually calculating debts starting with immediate re-assessment for anyone with a debt amount determined by income averaging.

It asks for Centrelink clients to be given debt calculation data to double-check debts, and the 10% recovery fee imposed on debts to be waived.

The report recommends Centrelink hires more staff to ensure calls are answered in a "more timely manner". More than 42 million phone calls to Centrelink went unanswered in the last year, because the phone line was busy.



Privacy was also identified as a key problem, with the report recommending that the Human Services Department update its privacy policy to not allow any sensitive information about individuals be released for any reason.

Human services minister Alan Tudge was criticised in February for handing out a blogger's Centrelink information, after she publicly condemned the debt recovery program.