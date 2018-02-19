We Asked Every Single Minister In The Turnbull Government About The Bonk Ban

Share On more Share On more

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced a ban on ministers shagging their staff last week, in response to the revelations that deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce not only had an affair with his much younger former staff but that she was expecting his fifth child.

One of the main criticisms surrounding the Barnababy story was the perception that the Parliament House press gallery had known about the affair and chosen not to report on it.

So, BuzzFeed News emailed every single minister in the Turnbull government asking them four questions:

1. Are you currently in or have you ever had a sexual relationship with an employee? 2. Are you aware of any of your ministerial colleagues who are currently in or have been in a sexual relationship with an employee? 3. How do you define a sexual relationship? 4. Do you agree or disagree with the prime minister's ban on sexual relationships in ministerial offices? And why?

Despite giving ministers 8 hours, and sending through a reminder email, only one person out of the 42-strong ministerial team replied - assistant minister for the environment Melissa Price.

"I support the PM’s changes, but am disappointed that we should need to make a ruling on something that should be obvious to all ministers," Price told BuzzFeed News.

