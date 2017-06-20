Billboards In Iraq Are Warning People Not To Come To Australia By Boat

Share On more Share On more

Anti-people smuggling adverts paid for by the Australian government have appeared in Iraq's capital Baghdad, warning people they will be sent home if they try to come to Australia illegally by boat.

Written in Arabic, the ads translate to: "Do not try to come to Australia illegally by boat, you will be turned back".



Images of the billboard were posted on a popular Iraqi Facebook page on Friday and have received thousands of comments.

One person said the adverts are a recognition of the "failure and corruption" of the Iraqi government, that citizens would rather expose themselves to the risk of drowning in order to reach Australia than live in Baghdad.

Another compared the ads to those in occupied Germany after World War II.

The Immigration Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News the billboards are one part of the government's ongoing Operation Sovereign Borders anti-people smuggling campaign.

"The campaign uses a range of communication channels in source and transit countries for irregular migration to engage with and influence the behaviour of people who might otherwise attempt to reach Australia illegally by boat," a spokesperson from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection told BuzzFeed News.

