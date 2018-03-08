This Politician Once Said Women Were "Stupid" For Finding Will Smith Sexy. Okaaaaaay.

Australian Nationals politician George Christensen described women as "stupid" with "no bloody brains" for liking the "mega-bonkable" actor and singer Will Smith, in an article he wrote for a conservative student magazine in 1998.

At the time, Christensen was a 20-year-old journalism student at Central Queensland University and editor of the conservative newsletter the Student Advocate. He's now the member representing Dawson (Queensland) in federal parliament and recently stood to be the leader of the National party.

In 1998, Smith was 30 and had just released the blockbuster film Men in Black as well as his first solo album Big Willie Style which featured the banger single Gettin' Jiggy Wit It. But the Australian politician wasn't having a bar of the "mega-bonkable" actor. "Apparently, Will Smith is one of the sexiest men alive," Christensen wrote in the article headlined "Big Willie's Style".

"If we are to believe all the girly mags out there then any female between the ages of legality and experience who had half the chance would be happily bonking slick Willie's brains out for as long as he could take it. And then they very well may want more."

Christensen questions at length over two pages what makes Smith "sexy". Do women find it sexy that Smith "vandalises public property" at the beginning of each episode of the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Christensen muses.

Advertisement

Is it because he "smacks the shit out of anyone who glances sideways at him" and uses the "eloquent f-word"?

That he saved the world from aliens in both Independence Day and Men in Black?

Advertisement

Or maybe because he can dance and cracks onto chicks simply because they're good looking "even though they may be dumb as a blonde – er – brick"?

Side note: Christensen also includes a dig at the Spice Girls for what he describes as "their epileptic style of dancing" that he claims "fails to get [him] stirring in the nether regions". Rude. Christensen says that like "big Willie" most Aussie men can pick fights, swear, wreck public property, neglect not-so-good looking women ("read fat") to hit on good looking women and, given the chance, may be able to stop aliens from taking over the planet. So, why don't women find them as sexy as Will?

Advertisement

"If these are the requirements to make a guy 'sexy' then I reckon over 50% of the Australian male population should be living in some Hugh Hefner style condo being spoon fed yoghurt while three/four women struggle with each other to get a piece of them," he writes.

But he laments that Australian men who display the same character traits as Smith aren't included on the list of the sexiest men in the world. Instead, he says, Aussie men are thought of as immature, childish and shallow. Christensen concludes that women only find Smith sexy because they're stupid.

"Perhaps it's the intelligence of women or, rather, the lack of it? I mean for a guy to go panting over the ex-Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell and then knock back a redhead with big breasts and a shit pommy accent is bloody stupid," he wrote. "My thoughts: the truth is women are stupid and that's that ... let me just say: Will Smith ... you're lucky God gave women no bloody brains." In the same edition of the Conservative Students’ Alliance (CSA) newsletter that Christensen edited were anti-Semitic, racist, transphobic and homophobic views from other students.

Christensen described then-Liberal prime minister John Howard as the "Mr Bean of Australian politics", lashed out at "reverse racism" and made a joke about AIDS.

"A homosexual walks into his doctor's office sobbing. 'Doctor, Doctor,' he says. 'I think I've got AIDS.' 'Well,' replied the doctor, shocked. 'Who gave it to you?' 'I dunno,' says the homosexual. 'I haven't got eyes in the back of my head.'" The magazine also featured an article called 'Ban The Chop' which advocated for "unnatural" gender reassignment surgeries to be banned. "The whole thing is bizarre and, basically unnatural," it says. "If this guy was really meant to be a woman then why does he have to have In 1998 Christensen described the CSA as a "politically incorrect" bunch created to fight the political correct society where the "elite tell us to 'bite our tongues'". BuzzFeed News asked Christensen if he still stood by his comments, and whether he maintained Will Smith wasn't sexy, but he refused to answer. Instead he pointed us to his comments eight years ago when he apologised for any offence he caused as a student, claiming he has "grown up and moved on". “Some of the content I provided for those publications was intended to shock readers or to use humour in a shocking way rather than to provide legitimate commentary,” Christensen said. “In the process, I published and circulated what were clearly stupid statements which I regret. To those offended by those statements, I apologise without any reservation. No-one should take seriously statements published in the context of university politics.” You can read the full Big Willie article here.

Enjoy!





Alice Workman is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Canberra. Contact Alice Workman at alice.workman@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!