Turnbull Says His Policy To Drug Test Young People On Welfare Is Based On "Love"

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says his government’s controversial plan to drug test thousands of people on Newstart and Youth Allowance is “based on love” and “common sense”.

When asked by BuzzFeed News on Friday morning whether there was any medical or scientific evidence that backed up his government’s plan to drug test people on welfare, the prime minister responded: “Well, I think it’s pretty obvious that welfare money should not be used to buy drugs, and if you love somebody who is addicted to drugs, if you love somebody whose life is being destroyed by drugs, don’t you want to get them off drugs?”

“This is a policy that is based on love, and a commitment to support Australians,” Turnbull said.

“It is based on the plain common sense… it is plainly sensible, rational, compassionate to ensure, as far as possible, that people are not addicted to drugs, and certainly welfare payments should not be used to buy drugs.”

In Tuesday’s budget, the government announced it would drug test 5000 Centrelink recipients as part of a two-year trial before deciding if the scheme should be expanded.