It's Been 149 Days And The Police Haven't Interviewed Michaelia Cash Over AWU Raids Tip-Off

At a press conference at Parliament House on Thursday afternoon the minister said she had not been questioned by the AFP over the ongoing scandal, but refused to say whether her staff had been questioned.



BuzzFeed: Minister, have you been interviewed by the Australian Federal Police?

Cash: I think the AFP answered that at Estimates.

BuzzFeed: That's not true, at Estimates they said that they had yet to interview any ministers. So since Estimates, have you been interviewed by the Australian Federal Police?

Cash: No I have not.

BuzzFeed: Has anyone in your office been interviewed by the Australian Federal Police?

Cash: Again, that as you know is subject to a PII [public interest immunity] claim.

BuzzFeed: Did your office get tipped off about the police raids on union offices by Michael Keenan's office?

Cash: No.

BuzzFeed: Did you have any conversation with Michael Keenan's office since we released a story indicating that he had tipped off journalists about the raids?

Cash: I think what's so interesting about your line of questioning, and I mean I've answered questions many times in relation to this, in terms of my own knowledge, and I did not know about the raids until I was watching them on the TV. Go back to the very beginning. Were the raids authorised or not? These donations were authorised, produce the documentation and that is the end of the matter. Does anyone have any questions in relation to the good news of today? The job creation figures?

BuzzFeed News: Will you make yourself available for cross examination in Federal Court?

* Cash walks away*