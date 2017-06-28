Victorian Government Pledges $4.6 Million To Help Rehabilitate Men Who Commit Domestic Violence

Share On more Share On more

The Victorian government will spend $4.6 million over the next four years to rehabilitate fathers who have committed domestic violence against their partners, children or other members of their family.

Early intervention program Caring Dads, which is still in its pilot phase, targets fathers with an alcohol or drug abuse problem who have committed, or are at risk of committing, domestic violence.

High risk fathers are referred to the program through child protection services; alcohol, drug or mental health services; police or other community programs.

Over 17 weeks, the men attend voluntary classes where they learn parenting skills, the impact of domestic violence on their children and the importance of a respectful relationship with the children's mother.

Domestic violence is on the rise in Victoria, with Crime Statistics Agency figures showing overall offences went up 1.6% in the year ending in March 2017. Over 77,000 incidents were reported to police over 12 months.

The Caring Dads pilot program will be rolled out in three locations with a prevalence of domestic violence – Melbourne's north-eastern suburbs, Melbourne's west and Inner Gippsland.



Frontline staff at Caring Dads say early intervention is the key to getting men to take responsibility for their violent actions.

One former violent offender currently completing the program, 44-year-old Hassan*, regained fulltime custody of his youngest daughter after a few weeks of classes.

Aileen Ashford, the CEO of the Children’s Protection Society, says there isn't a quick fix to ending domestic violence in Victoria.

“There are very few services that respond holistically to the multiple issues associated with family violence," Ashford said.

“As a community we need to improve services that assist men early on and support them to build positive relationships with their children."

She hopes the extra funding for Caring Dads will help keep children and parents together while building safer home environments.