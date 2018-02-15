It's Been 114 Days Since Michaelia Cash Has Answered Questions About The AWU Raids

Cash denied her office had any involvement in the leak five times in Senate Estimates last year, before announcing De Garis was behind it. After admitting he tipped of the media, De Garis resigned in October.

BuzzFeed News revealed in October that Cash's former senior media adviser David De Garis had tipped off several media organisations about raids by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) on Australian Workers Union offices. The raids were part of an investigation by the Turnbull government-established watchdog the Registered Organisations Commission (ROC) into donations made by the union over a decade ago, when it was led by current Labor leader Bill Shorten.

The questions aim to probe whether anyone else in Cash's office was involved and the discussions the minister had with her former staffer after he confessed to the leaks.

Eleven questions on notice from the Employment Committee on December 1 last year - specially called to deal with the scandal - remain unanswered by the minister.

It's been 114 days since the Australian Federal Police launched an investigation into a media tip-off about police raids on union offices and employment minister Michaelia Cash is still refusing to answer questions.

"Is it correct then that you've also never spoken to Mr De Garis about whether he discussed either the plan to leak or the action of leaking with any other ministerial office, including the prime minister's?" Labor senator Murray Watt asked Cash at the Employment Committee 28 days ago.



"What I'm asking is whether you ever asked him or spoke to him about whether he discussed this matter with anyone else in your office?"

Watts also asked whether anyone else from the minister's office had left since the leaks were revealed. BuzzFeed News revealed last month that four people, including the media adviser who worked alongside De Garis, have left since October.

Cash has refused to answer other questions from the same hearing with the claim of public interest immunity. She also blamed the ongoing AFP investigation and impending Federal Court challenge into the legality of the raids lodged by the AWU as reasons for her silence.



The answers to the 11 questions were due on 19 January, so are now 28 days overdue.

On Thursday, Cash gave the media nine minutes notice that she was holding a press conference, her first in Canberra since August 10. In the last six months she has only held one other press conference, in Perth on January 18.

She called the press conference to talk about the latest labour force figures, and became annoyed with journalists when asked about the raids.