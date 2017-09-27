Naomi Watts says this while she's playing the character of Diane, so technically this could be a Diane quote?

A Jerry quote! And its actually kind of good advice, way to go Jerry!

Bojack makes this remark to Diane, which is followed by a scene of him failing to pour a bowl of cereal. Relatable.

One of Rick's few inspiring quotes, maybe less inspiring when you realize he's just saying that to get Morty to come along on all his adventures.

Rick says this to Morty, who is upset to discover that Rick has been using him as a cloaking device.

Another bummer of a quote from Bojack- he follows up with "True Love" and the "Munich Olympics" as other things that are made up.

Another unexpected source for a nihilistic quote- Morty says this to Summer and it's become one of the most iconic quotes from the show.

This incredibly nihilistic and depressing quote comes from one of the most positive and "happy" characters on the show- Mr. Peanut Butter.

Dr. Wong, the family therapist, makes this statement in her monologue to Pickle Rick.

This inspiring line is from Rick's speech at Bird Person's wedding. Truly beautiful Rick.

Beth says this to Rick referring to Morty's poor school attendance.

Bojack says this while holding his hand over the stove flame just to feel something.

Bojack makes this remark about Mr. Peanut Butter when having one of his cynical conversations with Diane.

This is part of Morty's epic rant to his sister Summer about GETTING HER SHIT TOGETHER

Rick says this when he receives an invitation to Bird Person's wedding.

Bojack yells this in a flashback while getting dinner with his mother.

Rick says this in "The Ricks Must Be Crazy", referring to the universe he created to power his car battery.

Princess Carolyn says this to Diane when asked why she's helping.

Bojack says this in an interview with Charlie Rose on the first episode of the series.

Did These Brutal Quotes Come From Bojack Horseman Or Rick And Morty?

Casual Viewer You may have seen some episodes from Bojack or Rick & Morty, but you don't really remember them very well. I mean hey, they're pretty dense shows! Netflix / Adult Swim

Dedicated Fan You have a solid knowledge of both shows, even if you can't remember every detail. You sometimes imagine what it would be like if Rick and Morty travelled to Bojack's dimension... Netflix/ Adult Swim

Diehard Fanatic You have an excellent knowledge of Bojack and Rick & Morty, you've probably seen every episode of both shows multiple times and possibly own a shrine that is half Bojack and half Rick. Netflix/ Adult Swim

