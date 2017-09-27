Did These Brutal Quotes Come From Bojack Horseman Or Rick And Morty?

-
Bojack Horseman
Bojack says this in an interview with Charlie Rose on the first episode of the series.
Bojack Horseman
Princess Carolyn says this to Diane when asked why she's helping.
Rick and Morty
Rick says this in "The Ricks Must Be Crazy", referring to the universe he created to power his car battery.
Bojack Horseman
Bojack yells this in a flashback while getting dinner with his mother.
Rick and Morty
Rick says this when he receives an invitation to Bird Person's wedding.
Rick and Morty
This is part of Morty's epic rant to his sister Summer about GETTING HER SHIT TOGETHER
Bojack Horseman
Bojack makes this remark about Mr. Peanut Butter when having one of his cynical conversations with Diane.
Bojack Horseman
Bojack says this while holding his hand over the stove flame just to feel something.
Rick and Morty
Beth says this to Rick referring to Morty's poor school attendance.
Rick and Morty
This inspiring line is from Rick's speech at Bird Person's wedding. Truly beautiful Rick.
Rick and Morty
Dr. Wong, the family therapist, makes this statement in her monologue to Pickle Rick.
Bojack Horseman
Yet another of Bojack's crushing comments.
Bojack Horseman
This incredibly nihilistic and depressing quote comes from one of the most positive and "happy" characters on the show- Mr. Peanut Butter.
Rick and Morty
Another unexpected source for a nihilistic quote- Morty says this to Summer and it's become one of the most iconic quotes from the show.
Bojack Horseman
Another bummer of a quote from Bojack- he follows up with "True Love" and the "Munich Olympics" as other things that are made up.
Rick and Morty
Rick says this to Morty, who is upset to discover that Rick has been using him as a cloaking device.
Rick and Morty
One of Rick's few inspiring quotes, maybe less inspiring when you realize he's just saying that to get Morty to come along on all his adventures.
Bojack Horseman
Bojack makes this remark to Diane, which is followed by a scene of him failing to pour a bowl of cereal. Relatable.
Rick and Morty
A Jerry quote! And its actually kind of good advice, way to go Jerry!
Bojack Horseman
Naomi Watts says this while she's playing the character of Diane, so technically this could be a Diane quote?
You may have seen some episodes from Bojack or Rick & Morty, but you don't really remember them very well. I mean hey, they're pretty dense shows!
You have a solid knowledge of both shows, even if you can't remember every detail. You sometimes imagine what it would be like if Rick and Morty travelled to Bojack's dimension...
You have an excellent knowledge of Bojack and Rick & Morty, you've probably seen every episode of both shows multiple times and possibly own a shrine that is half Bojack and half Rick.