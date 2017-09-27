 back to top
Did These Brutal Quotes Come From Bojack Horseman Or Rick And Morty?

Both Bojack Horseman and Rick and Morty are animated comedies that have some seriously dark themes. Can you tell which show these way-too-real quotes came from?

AlexZakon
AlexZakon
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Via Netflix
    Via Netflix
    Via Adult Swim
    Via Adult Swim
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Bojack says this in an interview with Charlie Rose on the first episode of the series.

    Bojack Horseman
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Princess Carolyn says this to Diane when asked why she's helping.

    Bojack Horseman
    Via Netflix

  3. Via Netflix
    Via Netflix
    Via Adult Swim
    Via Adult Swim
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    Rick says this in "The Ricks Must Be Crazy", referring to the universe he created to power his car battery.

    Rick and Morty
    Via Adult Swim

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Bojack yells this in a flashback while getting dinner with his mother.

    Bojack Horseman
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    Rick says this when he receives an invitation to Bird Person's wedding.

    Rick and Morty
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    This is part of Morty's epic rant to his sister Summer about GETTING HER SHIT TOGETHER

    Rick and Morty Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Adult Swim

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Bojack makes this remark about Mr. Peanut Butter when having one of his cynical conversations with Diane.

    Bojack Horseman Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Bojack says this while holding his hand over the stove flame just to feel something.

    Bojack Horseman
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    Beth says this to Rick referring to Morty's poor school attendance.

    Rick and Morty
    Via Adult Swim

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    This inspiring line is from Rick's speech at Bird Person's wedding. Truly beautiful Rick.

    Rick and Morty
    Via Adult Swim

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    Dr. Wong, the family therapist, makes this statement in her monologue to Pickle Rick.

    Rick and Morty
    Via Adult Swim

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Yet another of Bojack's crushing comments.

    Bojack Horseman Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    This incredibly nihilistic and depressing quote comes from one of the most positive and "happy" characters on the show- Mr. Peanut Butter.

    Bojack Horseman
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    Another unexpected source for a nihilistic quote- Morty says this to Summer and it's become one of the most iconic quotes from the show.

    Rick and Morty
    Via Adult Swim

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Another bummer of a quote from Bojack- he follows up with "True Love" and the "Munich Olympics" as other things that are made up.

    Bojack Horseman
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    Rick says this to Morty, who is upset to discover that Rick has been using him as a cloaking device.

    Rick and Morty
    Via Adult Swim

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    One of Rick's few inspiring quotes, maybe less inspiring when you realize he's just saying that to get Morty to come along on all his adventures.

    Rick and Morty
    Via Adult Swim

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Bojack makes this remark to Diane, which is followed by a scene of him failing to pour a bowl of cereal. Relatable.

    Bojack Horseman
    Via Netflix

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rick and Morty

    A Jerry quote! And its actually kind of good advice, way to go Jerry!

    Rick and Morty
    Via CrossStitchQuest

  Correct!
    Wrong!

    Bojack Horseman

    Naomi Watts says this while she's playing the character of Diane, so technically this could be a Diane quote?

    Bojack Horseman
    Via Netflix

Casual Viewer

You may have seen some episodes from Bojack or Rick & Morty, but you don't really remember them very well. I mean hey, they're pretty dense shows!

Casual Viewer
Netflix / Adult Swim
Dedicated Fan

You have a solid knowledge of both shows, even if you can't remember every detail. You sometimes imagine what it would be like if Rick and Morty travelled to Bojack's dimension...

Dedicated Fan
Netflix/ Adult Swim
Diehard Fanatic

You have an excellent knowledge of Bojack and Rick & Morty, you've probably seen every episode of both shows multiple times and possibly own a shrine that is half Bojack and half Rick.

Diehard Fanatic
Netflix/ Adult Swim
