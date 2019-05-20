Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister?

Theresa May could have just weeks left in Downing Street and her potential successors are gearing up for what will be an almighty Conservative Party leadership contest this summer.

BuzzFeed News is keeping a rolling list of the candidates to take the keys to Number 10. By our count there are 21 names in the hat so far.

Here is your definitive list of everyone who has confirmed that they're running, is considering running, or who has ruled themselves out. We will be updating it as and when new names come forward.

Definitely running: 3

Boris Johnson: Said "of course I'm going to go for it."

Esther McVey: Told TalkRadio: "I have always said quite clearly if I got enough support from my colleagues, yes I would. People have come forward and I have got that support, so I will be going forward."

Rory Stewart: Replied “yes” when asked if he’d throw his hat into the ring.

Considering running: 18

Dominic Raab: Set out his pitch in a Sunday Times interview with his wife.

Jeremy Hunt: Told journalists in April to “wait and see” if he’d stand.

Matt Hancock: Told the Today programme: “I don’t rule out standing for the leadership”.

Amber Rudd: Reportedly preparing to run with Hancock as a “dream team”.

Michael Gove: Linked to the Hancock-Rudd ticket, his allies say he has the “vision” and “ideas” to become PM.

Sajid Javid: Says: "You’ll have to wait and see".

Liz Truss: Told the MoS: “You have to be prepared to put yourself forward because nobody else is going to.”

Andrea Leadsom: Told ITV she is "seriously considering standing".

Steve Barclay: Declined four times to tell Sky’s Sophy Ridge whether or not he’d run.

Mark Harper: Signalled he will run: “We need to look at what is ahead of us. She’s said she’s going to go, but it’s a question for another day.”

Johnny Mercer: Told JOE: “Let’s see.”

Penny Mordaunt: The Telegraph says the new defence secretary’s “grit and courage ought to take her all the way to the top”.

Steve Baker: Implied that if other Brexiteers vote for the withdrawal agreement in June, he will stand against them.

Graham Brady: Hasn’t ruled it out, saying: “It would take an awful lot of people to persuade me.”

Priti Patel: Says “it is now time for a new generation of political leaders to effectively take back control.”

Justine Greening: Told ITV “I'd consider it”.

James Cleverly: Tipped by The Sun’s political editor as the next PM.

Kit Malthouse: The Sun says he is “discreetly” setting up a campaign team for a tilt.

Not running: 6

Nicky Morgan: Has said her views on Brexit mean she can’t stand: “I think my position over the last two and a half years rules me out of being party leader ever.”

Tobias Ellwood: Told Ridge: “I don't have the rank, I don't have the experience. I'm not going to run.”

David Lidington: Said "when you have worked as closely with the Prime Minister as I have in the last year and a bit, the Iron Throne is not too tempting."

David Davis: Said he is backing "clever and brainy" Raab.

Tom Tugendhat: "I'm not running."

Victoria Atkins: Replied "no" when asked by the Telegraph if she wants to be leader.