Tory Politicians Are Complaining On WhatsApp That Giving EU Citizens The Vote After Brexit Will Hurt Them In The Polls

Tory members of the European Parliament have complained that letting EU citizens vote in UK elections after Brexit will hurt their party in the polls.
In WhatsApp messages seen by BuzzFeed News, they said the idea was “madness” and warned the Tories “won’t win any votes from the new arrivals from the EU”.
In a message to the Conservative MEPs’ WhatsApp group last night, senior Brexiteer Daniel Hannan claimed he had seen an extract of the draft withdrawal agreement with the EU.
Hannan said that the government had agreed to enfranchise all EU citizens in the UK in a blanket deal, writing: “For what it’s worth, it will also significantly bolster the non-Tory electorate”.
At present EU citizens can vote in local elections in the UK, but most cannot vote in general elections, with the exception of nationals from Ireland, Malta, and Cyprus.
The prospect of giving EU citizens the vote in UK general elections after Brexit angered Leave-supporting MEPs who feared they would vote for other parties.
David Campbell Bannerman, a former UKIP MEP who defected to the Tories, replied: “It’s madness Dan - are we intent on damaging our own party’s vote?”
Amjad Bashir, another former UKIP defector to the Tories, said: “I think the party is pressing the self-destruct button. We’ve already lost the commonwealth vote and won’t win any votes from the new arrivals from the EU.”
John Flack commented that giving EU citizens the vote in national elections or referendums would be “madness”, asking: “Will Brits in Spain and France be able to vote in their national elections? I very much doubt it. Seems like yet another one sided give away.”
But Remain-supporting MEP Charles Tannock backed the plan, writing: “I suspect this sweetener has been added by HMG as part of the deal in order to secure onward movement for Brits in EU.”
He added: “I’m obviously delighted EU citizens can keep their voting rights as stripping such rights in the UK is normally only imposed as a sanction for serious criminals.”
Labour and the Lib Dems said the Tories were right to be worried about their popularity with EU nationals.
Labour MP and Best for Britain champion Tulip Siddiq told BuzzFeed News: “The government's dogmatic Brexit agenda has hurt EU citizens and has caused untold upset and worry. The Tories should be in no doubt, EU nationals are angry and rightly so. I cannot see EU nationals backing Tory Brexiteers.”
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said: “If this is true it’s wonderful news for the 3 million EU citizens who live, work, and form an integral part of our community in the UK. If they now hate the Tories, that is the Tory party’s fault. Regardless of electoral maths, it’s the right thing to do.”
An Opinium poll last year found 48% of the UK public backed extending voting rights to the 3 million EU nationals after Brexit.
Hannan, Campbell Bannerman, Bashir, and Flack were all approached for comment.
Flack told BuzzFeed News the proposal would be “mad” if identical reciprocal rights were not granted to Britons living in EU27 countries.
Campbell Bannerman said: “It is quite wrong and totally unnecessary to be extending votes in national elections rather than local elections to EU citizens. Locals absolutely, but why change the rules on national elections? Why is the government offering this?”
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “We’ve always said that the voting rights of both UK nationals living in the EU and EU nationals living in the UK is an important issue and that we’re committed to doing bilateral deals to achieve this.”
