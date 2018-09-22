Tory MPs Are Venting Their Fury In A Private WhatsApp Group Over Chris Grayling's Handling Of The Summer Rail Chaos

Jack Taylor / Getty Images Transport secretary Chris Grayling

Conservative MPs have expressed their fury at transport secretary Chris Grayling's handling of the summer rail chaos in WhatsApp messages leaked to BuzzFeed News.

One Tory MP called the party's messaging on railways "crazy" and blasted Grayling and his team for failing to explain what they are doing to sort out the timetable crisis that caused major disruption earlier this year. Another MP said the Tories have "no moral high round" on railways following the crisis. On Thursday, the Office of Rail and Road regulator found that "no-one took charge" after timetabling changes led to widespread delays and cancellations, and said the Department for Transport had "made mistakes". Grayling hit back, insisting he was not personally responsible, and the Tories released a video on social media defending railway privatisation and reiterating their commitment to launch a review of the UK's railways.

Railway privatisation worked. But now our railways need change. That’s why we’re launching a sweeping review, making sure our railways work for passengers. 👉 Find out more at https://t.co/H3gN02ExTa https://t.co/7Th5RJVV6l

When the video was posted in the party's "Digital Comms" WhatsApp group on Friday for MPs to share, they responded by attacking Grayling and Tory HQ. Maria Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes who was vice-chair of the party until July, wrote that rail issues cost the Tories seats at the last election and complained that "the experience has been dreadful since May". She added that if Tory HQ's video was released in her constituency "it will just fuel the anger" and admitted her party now has "no moral high ground" on railways following the chaos.

Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach replied that the video would go down badly in her area too.



Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, then launched a stinging attack on Tory HQ, saying voters "absolutely do not go along with this message at the moment". He added: "Trying to ram it down their throats in this way is entirely counter-productive".

Harlow MP Rob Halfon then branded Grayling and the Tory party's messaging on railways "crazy". He wrote that commuters are "so angry at us" and told Grayling he needs "to say what we are doing and not just that there will be a review". Halfon also pleaded with the Tory party not to mention privatisation.

