This Is What Ministers Are Saying About A Brexit "Plan B" If Theresa May's Deal Is Voted Down

The parliamentary vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is finally set to take place on Jan. 15, yet with 115 Conservative MPs indicating they won't back the prime minister's plan, she faces an uphill battle to get it through the House of Commons. So what happens if the deal is voted down? Government ministers are jostling for position as they make the case for their preferred solutions to the Brexit impasse. BuzzFeed News is keeping track of which plan B different ministers appear to back. It's safe to say they don't all agree. So far, some have suggested a second referendum. Others have called for a no-deal Brexit, some have insisted no deal must be stopped at all costs, while others want a series of "indicative votes" in parliament on what to do next. This is a rolling list which we will update as and when ministers declare their positions.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images Work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd

Exploring a second referendum Work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd, one of the cabinet's most prominent Remainers, says there could be a second referendum. "I have said I don't want a People's Vote or referendum in general but if parliament absolutely failed to reach a consensus I could see there would be a plausible argument for it." The de facto deputy prime minister David Lidington has reportedly discussed a possible second referendum with Tory and Labour MPs.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom

Talking up no deal Commons leader and Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom slapped down Rudd, insisting: "We won’t have a second referendum. That is not government policy." Leadsom wants a so-called "managed no deal" instead, although the EU has ruled that out. International development secretary Penny Mordaunt, a former Vote Leave campaigner, has asked for a transition period that would ensure what she calls a "managed glidepath" to a no-deal Brexit. Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, a Remainer, has also been talking up no deal. "I've always thought that even in a no-deal situation this is a great country, we'll find a way to flourish and prosper.” Home secretary Sajid Javid has meanwhile suggested the UK could offer "tax incentives" and new policies to attract "global talent" in a no-deal scenario, which he now considers the most likely outcome.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images Justice secretary David Gauke

Stop no deal at all costs Chancellor Philip Hammond is a strong opponent of no deal, warning the consequences are "too awful to contemplate". Justice secretary David Gauke says he could quit rather than let no deal happen: "Making a conscious decision to proceed with no deal would not be the responsible course of action." He says the idea of a "managed no deal" is a "unicorn". And business secretary Greg Clark agrees: "It would be crazy, just at a time of the prospect of great prosperity, to introduce not just obstacles but to really destroy the foundations of the success of some of our most brilliant industries." Foreign office minister Alistair Burt says, “Let me be perfectly clear. I would regard a ‘no deal’ outcome as a serious blow to the U.K., and will do all I can to prevent this." While business minister Claire Perry says no deal would be "catastrophic" and a "way of crashing the economy". Her fellow junior business minister Richard Harrington says no deal would be a "disaster" for businesses.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images International trade secretary Liam Fox

"Indicative votes" in parliament to find a plan B Education secretary Damian Hinds has suggested parliament could hold a series of nonbinding indicative votes exploring support for various alternative options: "I think there is a value in, sort of, flushing out, what these various different options are." Greg Clark has also backed indicative votes: "I think parliament should be invited to say what it would agree with." International trade secretary and Brexiteer Liam Fox is also open to the idea: "Personally I wouldn't have a huge problem with Parliament as a whole having a say on what the options were." As is Amber Rudd: "I quite like the idea of indicative votes because it would flush out where the majority is." And David Gauke: "Indicative votes might be a means by which we can, if you like, force MPs to take that responsibility and act in the interests of the country." This post will continue to be updated.