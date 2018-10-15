These Are The Examples Of Sexual Harassment And Bullying House Of Commons Staff Say They've Experienced From MPs

Women working in Parliament have been subjected to “widespread” sexual harassment from MPs and House of Commons staff, an inquiry into the culture of inappropriate workplace behaviour at Westminster has found.

Commons speaker John Bercow said the House of Commons Commission would meet in the coming days to respond to findings by former QC Dame Laura Cox that the confidence of staff could not be restored under the current senior House management.

The inquiry — which was launched after BBC's Newsnight revealed allegations of bullying and received contributions from around 200 people — concluded that while the most serious allegations of “predatory” conduct were limited to “a few individuals”, sexual harassment by MPs has been “a more widespread problem”. It noted that all the allegations were made against men.



Women complained that MPs frequently commented on their “physical attributes” and said they often experienced “boorish” behaviour from politicians including “frequent sexual innuendos, lewd comments or sexual gestures” and “repeatedly being asked questions about their sex lives”.

Female staff members accused male MPs of “trying to kiss them, grabbing their arms or bottoms or stroking their breasts or bottoms”.

Other allegations of sexual harassment against MPs included frequent inappropriate touching and physical contact including, male MPs putting their arms around women or leaving a hand on their knee.

The report heard allegations of MPs giving female staff “vulgar” sexist abuse “if they failed to do something that had been requested, or did it in a way that was considered inadequate” .

Both women and men complained of being “repeatedly propositioned” by MPs. All the harassment allegations were against male MPs.

Other Commons staff were accused of inappropriately touching female colleagues during meetings and social functions, “pulling them into corners for close personal contact”, and suggesting “they should wear sexier clothing or more make-up”.

Cox’s report also found heard evidence that bullying by MPs “has been a more widespread problem than one limited to a few individuals”.



Staff told of being regularly told by MPs “you’re fucking useless,” and that “occasionally it was accompanied by grabbing someone by their hand or arm”.

Allegations of bullying against MPs included personal abuse, shouting and speaking aggressively at staff, telling them they are useless and humiliating them in front of others, and taunting, mocking or mimicking them.

Other MPs were accused of making offensive personal comments about staff members’ appearance, questioning them repeatedly about their personal life and using discriminatory language about other staff or MPs.

Staff members also complained that MPs made them work when they knew they had to leave because of childcare commitments, in a way that was described as “poisonous, vindictive and deliberate”.

One of those who gave evidence said: “I felt physically sick….I would find myself crying in the toilets, I wasn’t able to eat or sleep properly and I began to feel consistently unwell.”

The report concluded: "The unhappy fact is that the overwhelming majority of contributions, from staff working across the House, reveal widespread, enduring and profound disaffection with a culture that is as embedded as it is shocking.

"They indicate that bullying, harassment and sexual harassment of members of staff, both by other members of staff and by some MPs, has been known about and tolerated for far too long..."