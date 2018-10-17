Theresa May’s "Mufasa" Has Emerged As “The Most Important Person In The Government”

Twice in the last seven days, Theresa May’s attorney general Geoffrey Cox has made key interventions that has led one cabinet source to conclude he is “currently the most important person in the government”.



Cox is simultaneously credited with both blowing up a Brexit deal that some perceive could have carved off Northern Ireland or kept the UK in a customs union forever, and with saving the prime minister by convincing Brexiteer ministers they should not resign en masse.

On Thursday, it was the Mufasa-like voice of Cox that shredded an agreement being drawn up by May’s Brexit adviser Olly Robbins – with the authority of Number 10 – and EU negotiator Sabine Weyand.

With Robbins dialled in on a secure line from Brussels, Cox told a mini-cabinet summit of select ministers the plan would keep the Northern Ireland-only backstop on the table – thus threatening the union – and provide no guarantee of how the UK could quit a customs union after Brexit.

According to one government source, “Number 10 had no idea Cox was going to turn up and say their plan was a dud. They thought they were close to agreeing a deal. But after hearing what he had to say, it was clear no one could sign up to it”.

It was Cox’s Thursday slapdown that convinced a majority of ministers the proposal was unacceptable, another government source said. It set off a chain of events that saw Brexit secretary Dominic Raab head to Brussels on Sunday to tell Michel Barnier much the same, and Leave-supporting ministers threaten to resign unless the plan was changed.

But while Cox had seemingly caused an almighty headache for Downing Street, he leapt to their aid with a second intervention on Monday night.

The so-called “pizza club” meeting of ministers critical of the Number 10 plan, hosted by Andrea Leadsom, was billed as the moment Brexiteers would decide whether to resign from the cabinet in protest, possibly bringing down the prime minister.

Cox filled in the ministers who were not present on Thursday on the consequences of the original proposal. But, according to a source present, his presence convinced those on the brink of quitting that with him in the cabinet, Downing Street would not be able to dupe them again, as several Brexiteer ministers believe happened when they signed up to the backstop in December.

“Geoffrey is an expert on treaty law, he can tell the cabinet: this is what this means,” said a government source close to the pizza club. “It means Number 10 can no longer present cabinet with a fait accompli and expect them to agree to it”.

A Whitehall source added: “This is the most significant development since Chequers. The fundamental dynamics of cabinet have changed because of Cox. The Brexiteers now believe his presence means they won't have the wool pulled over their eyes by Number 10 again, so they don't have to resign".

At Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, May told ministers there were two things she could not accept: a deal that carves off Northern Ireland, and a deal without a break clause allowing the UK to leave a customs union, according to a cabinet source.