Theresa May’s Allies Are Pushing For A Second Referendum To Crush A Brexiteer “Suicide Squad”

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Prime minister Theresa May

Theresa May’s allies are lobbying her to call a second referendum to win a mandate for her Brexit deal and face down a “suicide squad” of Conservative Brexiteers attempting to bring down her government. The prime minister returns from the European Council summit this weekend having had her attempts to secure legally binding reassurances on the backstop humiliatingly rejected by EU leaders, resulting in a theatrical “handbag moment” with Jean-Claude Juncker.

This doesn't exactly look like an exchange of pleasantries between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker as the Brexit summit gets underway. #EUCO

She heads home to find hardcore Tory Brexiteers threatening to help the Labour party bring down her government, cabinet ministers being urged to oust her, and members of her top team preparing for a “people’s vote”. Publicly, Downing Street’s first-choice scenario is still to secure some form of clarification from Brussels on the backstop, the so-called insurance policy that is the most contentious part of the withdrawal deal, and then put it to a vote in the Commons in January. But, after 117 Tory MPs declared they had no confidence in the PM this week, May’s aides privately accept that is an unlikely path to victory. According to sources in Whitehall, their main fear is that Labour will call a confidence vote in the Commons — either as soon as next week or immediately after the Brexit deal is rejected by parliament — and that a rump of hardline Tory Brexiteers will then abstain, defeating the government. Sources in the government and the pro-Brexit European Research Group agree there is a hardcore group of at least 20 MPs who are seriously talking about abstaining in the event of a confidence vote, in the hope of forcing a change of leader. They are said to believe an emergency Tory leadership contest could be held in 14 days to anoint a new Brexiteer PM. This group of Eurosceptic rebels has been branded a “suicide squad” by Tory colleagues.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images Cabinet Office minister David Lidington