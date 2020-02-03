Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Chancellor Sajid Javid is at war with Boris Johnson’s chief aide Dominic Cummings and has been battling to save his job, as splits emerge at the top of government just seven weeks on from the Conservatives’ landslide election win and a month away from the budget.

Allies of Javid have accused Cummings of plotting to get him sacked at the looming cabinet reshuffle — expected in the next seven days — and replaced with a more junior minister such as chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, or another figure more amenable to Johnson’s senior aides. The attempt failed and the prime minister has privately assured the chancellor that his position is safe, with Johnson and Javid maintaining a strong personal and working relationship, a Whitehall source said. The bruising fight between the chancellor and Johnson’s chief aide — and Cummings’ struggle to convince the prime minister, cabinet and senior civil servants of the merits of some of his proposals — have been the early themes behind the scenes in Downing Street since the Tories won an 86-seat majority in December. BuzzFeed News can also reveal that: Javid’s allies have complained that Johnson’s advisers were responsible for “poison pen” briefings to the newspapers criticising the chancellor, as Number 10 aides blasted Treasury officials for unauthorised briefings against them.

A longtime friend said Javid’s relationship with Cummings had broken down “irrevocably”.

Ministers worried about losing their jobs during the reshuffle have been holding “new pizza club” meetings to discuss how to combat the “control freakery” of Johnson’s de facto chief of staff.

Even some of Cummings’ closest allies have started to question his decisions, in the first sign of dissent among the Vote Leave faction of advisers.

Number 10 aides have lost internal arguments on a range of decisions from High Speed 2 to knocking down walls inside Downing Street.

On Monday, the Conservative Home website published an article declaring the Treasury the “powerhouse of government”, “fighting back” against Number 10 to become “the government’s internal think tank”. The story concluded, “Whether [Number 10] is signed up to the wider ambitions of some in the Treasury remains to be seen”.

Javid and Cummings got off on the wrong foot as soon as Johnson became prime minister last summer, over some relatively typical arguments between Number 10 and the Treasury over government spending announcements, revealed by BuzzFeed News at the time. But the personal relationship between the two men broke down “irrevocably” when Cummings removed two of Javid’s special advisers, a longtime friend said. Since then Javid, a usually mild-mannered man, has been “on the warpath” and bent on showing he would not be pushed around, they added. A close ally of Cummings — former education adviser Tim Leunig — was installed as an economic aide to the chancellor, with some in the Treasury suspecting that move was a way of Number 10 making sure they had eyes and ears in Number 11. Tempers have flared behind the scenes over alleged briefing to the media from both sides against the other, culminating in an extraordinary series of front pages last week revealing that Johnson had overruled Cummings and another Number 10 aide, Andrew Gilligan, and backed Javid on the crunch decision to go ahead with the High Speed 2 rail project. “This is not coming from us. I think it's pretty clear where it's coming from,” Number 10 press aides loyal to Cummings told journalists in response to the briefings. Javid is not the only senior minister who is at odds with Downing Street. A group of ministers who have seen their names in media reports speculating about demotions at the reshuffle have been meeting regularly, planning how to dissuade the prime minister from agreeing to some of Cummings’ more controversial proposals, and sharing war stories about their run-ins with the pugnacious former Vote Leave campaign chief. One attendee dubbed the meetings “the new pizza club”, in a reference to the term used by Brexiteer cabinet ministers who met to plot against Theresa May in the final months of her premiership.

